GO: Modernism Week — Through Feb. 24
PHOTOGRAPH BY JIM POWERS
GO: DESERT X —THROUGH APRIL 21
The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, continues through April 21. Desert X hubs in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and Indio are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, and bus tours launch every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Additionally, tours of the art installations inspired by architecture happen daily during Modernism Week (Feb. 14–24). Read our preview of Desert X and about the Parallel Projects.
GO: RIVERSIDE COUNTY FAIR & NATIONAL DATE FESTIVAL — THROUGH FEB. 24
Now in its 73rd year, this massive Arabian-themed festival at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio features carnival rides, camel races, a beauty pageant, agricultural competitions, live performances by major musical acts, and plenty of tasty date treats. Read our preview.
WATCH: Catskills on Broadway — Feb. 22
Budding 20th-century New York comics honed their skills by performing for resortgoers in the Catskills. The setting (McCallum Theatre) may be different, but the laughs remain with comedians Freddie Roman, Sarge, and Mark Schiff.
GO: McCormick’s Classic Car Auction — Feb. 22–24
From a sleek Bentley Arnage with fewer than 23,000 miles to an aqua-blue 1951 Mercury, there’s plenty to delight car buffs at this biannual auction. Make a stop at the Palm Springs Convention Center to take a road trip back in time. Read for more details and car events, click HERE.
PHOTOGRAPH BY COLBY TARSITANO
WATCH: The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas — Feb. 22–March 10
This musical put on by Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs adapts the true story of Chicken Ranch, a brothel in Texas that took in the equivalent of $3.89 million at its height. The brothel closed down in 1973 after an investigation by a Houston journalist — but its fame never fizzled.
GROOVE: Keiko Matsui — Feb. 23
Born in Tokyo and educated at the Yamaha Music Foundation, Keiko Matsui has been playing piano for 52 years — and she’s only 57. She’ll play her East-meets-West compositions at Fitz’s Jazz Café at the McCallum.
TASTE: Coffee & Donut Festival — Feb. 23
Jelly-filled or sugar-dusted? Americano or café au lait? Whatever your preference, you’ll find it at this sweet fest dedicated to the combo favored by TV cops (and Dunkin’ devotees) everywhere. It happens at the National Orange Show Event Center, located an hour’s drive from Palm Springs.
GROOVE: Pitbull — Feb. 23
This Miami-born artist’s music video for “I Know You Want Me” was among the top-viewed YouTube videos of 2009, beating out Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA” and the trailer for the second Twilight movie. Hear the hit, along with other Pitbull favorites, live at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS CASINO
GROOVE: The Lettermen — Feb. 24
Though The Lettermen lineup has changed over the decades, their honeyed harmonies have remained the same. Hear classics like 1962’s “When I Fall in Love” and 1968’s “Put Your Head on My Shoulder” live at the McCallum Theatre.
WATCH: Steel Magnolias — Feb. 25
L.A. Theatre Works brings the beloved tale of female friendship and an unbreakable mother-daughter bond (the 1989 film version made a star of Julia Roberts) to the McCallum.