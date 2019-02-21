GO: DESERT X —THROUGH APRIL 21

The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, continues through April 21. Desert X hubs in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and Indio are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, and bus tours launch every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Additionally, tours of the art installations inspired by architecture happen daily during Modernism Week (Feb. 14–24). Read our preview of Desert X and about the Parallel Projects.

desertx.org

GO: RIVERSIDE COUNTY FAIR & NATIONAL DATE FESTIVAL — THROUGH FEB. 24

Now in its 73rd year, this massive Arabian-themed festival at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio features carnival rides, camel races, a beauty pageant, agricultural competitions, live performances by major musical acts, and plenty of tasty date treats. Read our preview.

datefest.org

WATCH: Catskills on Broadway — Feb. 22

Budding 20th-century New York comics honed their skills by performing for resortgoers in the Catskills. The setting (McCallum Theatre) may be different, but the laughs remain with comedians Freddie Roman, Sarge, and Mark Schiff.

mccallumtheatre.com