GO: DESERT X, FEB. 9 — APRIL 21
The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, officially opens Feb. 9 continues through April 21. Desert X hubs in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and Indio are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, and bus tours launch every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Additionally, tours of the art installations inspired by architecture happen daily during Modernism Week (Feb. 14–24). Read our preview of Desert X and about the Parallel Projects.
GO: Battle of the Badges — Feb. 8
Peace officers, firefighters, and military personnel compete in a boxing tournament at Agua Caliente Casino to raise money for local nonprofits.
GROOVE: Boyz II Men — Feb. 8
The R&B group had a song that stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks, a world record matched only by the ubiquitous “Despacito.” Catch their show at Fantasy Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
Boyz II Men plays Feb. 8 at Fantasy Springs Casino Resort.
WATCH: Some Enchanted Evening — Feb. 8
Desert Theatreworks curates classic Rodgers and Hammerstein hits in Some Enchanted Evening, a magical night of song and dance at the Indio Performing Arts Center.
WATCH: For a Reason — Feb. 8
Desert Ensemble Theatre Company’s resident playwright, Tony Padilla, debuts his latest drama, a character study about a cantankerous aging writer and his caretaker, at the Pearl McManus Theater in Palm Springs.
GROOVE: Pancho Barraza — Feb. 9
The vihuela-heavy sound that likely comes to mind when someone says “Mexican music” is Pancho Barraza’s specialty. Catch him at Spotlight 29 Casino.
MOVE: Tour de Palm Springs — Feb. 9
A force for charitable good in the Coachella Valley for more than 20 years, this cycling event draws thousands of riders who will tackle routes up to 102 miles. Read our preview story HERE.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY LARRY RHOTON
Tour de Palm Springs offers rides of 100 miles, 9 miles, 26-miles, and 51 miles.
GO: Dr. George Charity Car Show — Feb. 9
One of the largest car shows in California takes place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Read our preview story HERE.
palmspringscruisinassociation.com
WATCH: Thunder From Down Under — Feb. 9
Thought Hugh Jackman and the Hemsworth brothers were the hottest hunks to come out of Australia? Think again. This crew of chiseled Aussie charmers takes the Agua Caliente stage for an interactive dance experience.
GO: Brew at the Zoo — Feb. 9
Get a little wild at the The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, where more than 50 specialty breweries and vendors will offer craft beer and gourmet food tastings.
GROOVE: Alex Cameron and Roy Molloy — Feb. 9
Australian indie artist Alex Cameron sings love songs (with an edge) over the wailing warmth of Roy Molloy’s saxophone at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown.
GO: Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards — Feb. 9
More than 2,000 of the Coachella Valley’s most fashionable humanitarians will gather at the Palm Springs Convention Center for Desert AIDS Project’s largest fundraising event of the season, now in its 25th year. Read our story on Steve Chase, click HERE.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS ART MUSEUM/MARC GLASSMAN
Steve Chase stands in front of a Joan Brown painting at the Palm Springs Desert Museum, 1993.
LISTEN: China’s Plan for Global Economic Supremacy — Feb. 10
Michael Pillsbury, director of the Center on Chinese Strategy at the Hudson Institute and author of The Hundred-Year Marathon: China’s Secret Strategy to Replace America as the World’s Superpower, reveals the details of this strategy at Thunderbird Country Club as part of the World Affairs Council of the Desert’s speaker series.
SEE: Artisans at the Pueblo — Feb. 10
Cabot’s Pueblo Museum in Desert Hot Springs invites local artists to share their work at this monthly community event. February’s roundup includes clay-sculptor Gwen Fortner and the weaving, felting, dyeing group Desert Weavers.
MOVE: New Balance Palm Desert Half-Marathon and 5K — Feb. 10
Endurance runners gather at the Palm Desert Civic Center park to tackle the oldest half-marathon event in the Coachella Valley.
GROOVE: Carolee Carmello — Feb. 11
The Broadway star, who spent years playing Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia!, sings at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs.