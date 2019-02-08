GO: DESERT X, FEB. 9 — APRIL 21

The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, officially opens Feb. 9 continues through April 21. Desert X hubs in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and Indio are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, and bus tours launch every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Additionally, tours of the art installations inspired by architecture happen daily during Modernism Week (Feb. 14–24). Read our preview of Desert X and about the Parallel Projects.

desertx.org

GO: Battle of the Badges — Feb. 8

Peace officers, firefighters, and military personnel compete in a boxing tournament at Agua Caliente Casino to raise money for local nonprofits.

hotwatercasino.com