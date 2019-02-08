armando-lerma-desert-x

Things to Do This Weekend, Feb, 8-11

Desert X officially opens to the public across the Coachella Valley, while Tour de Palm Springs takes over the downtown area.

JIM POWERS Attractions, Current Digital

Armando Lerma adds some final touches to his Desert X project in Coachella, Visit Us in the Shape of Clouds.
PHOTOGRAPH BY SUSAN MYRLAND
GO: DESERT X, FEB. 9 — APRIL 21

The exhibition, which is free and open to the public, officially opens Feb. 9 continues through April 21. Desert X hubs in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and Indio are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday through Sunday, and bus tours launch every Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Additionally, tours of the art installations inspired by architecture happen daily during Modernism Week (Feb. 14–24). Read our preview of Desert X and about the Parallel Projects.

desertx.org

GO: Battle of the Badges — Feb. 8

Peace officers, firefighters, and military personnel compete in a boxing tournament at Agua Caliente Casino to raise money for local nonprofits.

hotwatercasino.com

GROOVE: Boyz II Men — Feb. 8

The R&B group had a song that stayed at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for 16 weeks, a world record matched only by the ubiquitous “Despacito.” Catch their show at Fantasy Springs.

fantasyspringsresort.com

BoysIIMen

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO

Boyz II Men plays Feb. 8 at Fantasy Springs Casino Resort.

WATCH: Some Enchanted Evening — Feb. 8

Desert Theatreworks curates classic Rodgers and Hammerstein hits in Some Enchanted Evening, a magical night of song and dance at the Indio Performing Arts Center.

dtworks.org

WATCH: For a Reason — Feb. 8

Desert Ensemble Theatre Company’s resident playwright, Tony Padilla, debuts his latest drama, a character study about a cantankerous aging writer and his caretaker, at the Pearl McManus Theater in Palm Springs.

detctheatre.org

GROOVE: Pancho Barraza — Feb. 9

The vihuela-heavy sound that likely comes to mind when someone says “Mexican music” is  Pancho Barraza’s specialty. Catch him at Spotlight 29 Casino.

spotlight29.com

MOVE: Tour de Palm Springs — Feb. 9

A force for charitable good in the Coachella Valley for more than 20 years, this cycling event draws thousands of riders who will tackle routes up to 102 miles. Read our preview story HERE.

tourdepalmsprings.com

palmspringsbiking

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY LARRY RHOTON

Tour de Palm Springs offers rides of 100 miles, 9 miles, 26-miles, and 51 miles.

GO: Dr. George Charity Car Show — Feb. 9

One of the largest car shows in California takes place at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Read our preview story HERE.

palmspringscruisinassociation.com

WATCH:  Thunder From Down Under — Feb. 9

Thought Hugh Jackman and the Hemsworth brothers were the hottest hunks to come out of Australia? Think again. This crew of chiseled Aussie charmers takes the Agua Caliente stage for an interactive dance experience.

hotwatercasino.com

GO: Brew at the Zoo — Feb. 9

Get a little wild at the The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens, where more than 50 specialty breweries and vendors will offer craft beer and gourmet food tastings.

livingdesert.org

GROOVE: Alex Cameron and Roy Molloy — Feb. 9

Australian indie artist Alex Cameron sings love songs (with an edge) over the wailing warmth of Roy Molloy’s saxophone at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown.

pappyandharriets.com

GO: Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards — Feb. 9

More than 2,000 of the Coachella Valley’s most fashionable humanitarians will gather at the Palm Springs Convention Center for Desert AIDS Project’s largest fundraising event of the season, now in its 25th year. Read our story on Steve Chase, click HERE.

desertaidsproject.org

stevechasehumanitarianawards

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS ART MUSEUM/MARC GLASSMAN

Steve Chase stands in front of a Joan Brown painting at the Palm Springs Desert Museum, 1993.

LISTEN: China’s Plan for Global Economic Supremacy — Feb. 10

Michael Pillsbury, director of the Center on Chinese Strategy at the Hudson Institute and author of The Hundred-Year Marathon: China’s Secret Strategy to Replace America as the World’s Superpower, reveals the details of this strategy at Thunderbird Country Club as part of the World Affairs Council of the Desert’s speaker series.

worldaffairsdesert.org

SEE: Artisans at the Pueblo — Feb. 10

Cabot’s Pueblo Museum in Desert Hot Springs invites local artists to share their work at this monthly community event. February’s roundup includes clay-sculptor Gwen Fortner and the weaving, felting, dyeing group Desert Weavers.

cabotsmuseum.org

MOVE: New Balance Palm Desert Half-Marathon and 5K — Feb. 10

Endurance runners gather at the Palm Desert Civic Center park to tackle the oldest half-marathon event in the Coachella Valley.

palmdesertmarathon.com

GROOVE: Carolee Carmello — Feb. 11

The Broadway star, who spent years playing Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia!, sings at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs.

psmuseum.org