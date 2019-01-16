GO: Desert Classic, Jan. 16-20

There is plenty to do at the tournament between golf, music, food, and more. This year’s performers include Sammy Hagar & The Circle Jan. 18 and Bad Company with Paul Rodgers Jan. 19. Both start at 5 p.m. Final round of play tees off at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 with the Desert Classic trophy and check presentation following play at the 18th green of PGA West Stadium Course.

desert-classic.com

GROOVE: Michael Childers Presents Icons and Idols, Jan. 17

This benefit concert, with tributes to Amy Winehouse, David Bowie, Donna Summer, and Tom Jones, supports future icons and idols by funding arts education programs put on by the Palm Springs Unified School District Foundation. Grab your seat at Richards Center for the Arts.

grabyourseat.net

GROOVE: The Flesh Eaters and Mudhoney, Jan. 18

The Flesh Eaters, founded by “punk poet” Chris Desjardins, first appeared on the L.A. scene in the late 1970s with their trademark morbid lyrics and rockabilly sound. Mudhoney’s latest record, Digital Garbage, is a high-energy, politically edged selection of rock songs. See both bands live at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown.

pappyandharriets.com

GO: Sand Storm Lacrosse Festival, Jan. 18–20

Empire Polo Club welcomes competitive co-ed youth teams from across the country for a weekendlong lacrosse tournament. Teams play Jan. 19 and 20, but young women looking to up their game can arrive a day early for the college-coach-helmed Whirlwind training camp.

sandstormlacrosse.com