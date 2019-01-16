GO: Desert Classic, Jan. 16-20
There is plenty to do at the tournament between golf, music, food, and more. This year’s performers include Sammy Hagar & The Circle Jan. 18 and Bad Company with Paul Rodgers Jan. 19. Both start at 5 p.m. Final round of play tees off at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 20 with the Desert Classic trophy and check presentation following play at the 18th green of PGA West Stadium Course.
GROOVE: Michael Childers Presents Icons and Idols, Jan. 17
This benefit concert, with tributes to Amy Winehouse, David Bowie, Donna Summer, and Tom Jones, supports future icons and idols by funding arts education programs put on by the Palm Springs Unified School District Foundation. Grab your seat at Richards Center for the Arts.
GROOVE: The Flesh Eaters and Mudhoney, Jan. 18
The Flesh Eaters, founded by “punk poet” Chris Desjardins, first appeared on the L.A. scene in the late 1970s with their trademark morbid lyrics and rockabilly sound. Mudhoney’s latest record, Digital Garbage, is a high-energy, politically edged selection of rock songs. See both bands live at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown.
GO: Sand Storm Lacrosse Festival, Jan. 18–20
Empire Polo Club welcomes competitive co-ed youth teams from across the country for a weekendlong lacrosse tournament. Teams play Jan. 19 and 20, but young women looking to up their game can arrive a day early for the college-coach-helmed Whirlwind training camp.
WATCH: Guys and Dolls, Jan. 18–Feb. 10
Gamblers, missionaries, and nightclub singers take the Palm Canyon Theatre stage in this community production of the Tony Award–winning musical and subsequent film (which starred midcentury hunks Marlon Brando and Frank Sinatra).
PHOTOGRAPH BY PAUL HAYASHI
Set in New York City in the 1940s, Guys and Dolls is about some big city gamblers and the women who love them.
WATCH: Looped, Jan. 18–Feb. 10
Fans of Tallulah Bankhead will be particularly drawn to this play, based on a true story, about the notoriously outlandish actress’ eight-hour, one-line recording session for her final film. The production debuts at The Desert Rose Playhouse in Rancho Mirage.
GROOVE: The Temptations and the Four Tops, Jan. 19
Two groups team up to bring Motown sound to the desert. Hear hits like The Temptations’ “My Girl” and the Tops’ “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
The Four Tops
LISTEN: Janet Mock, Jan. 19
The author and activist, who was one of Time’s 2015 “30 Most Influential People on the Internet” and history’s first trans woman of color hired to write on a TV series, partakes in the Palm Springs Speaks series and discusses the issues of the day at the Richards Center for the Arts. Read our Q&A with Mock: All Inclusive.
GROOVE: Amanda McBroom and Ann Hampton Callaway, Jan. 19
Actress and singer-songwriter Amanda McBroom has penned tunes for everyone from Bette Midler to the cartoon dinosaurs in The Land Before Time. Ann Hampton Callaway’s voice will be familiar to fans of The Nanny (she wrote and recorded the show’s theme song). The divas pair up for a cabaretlike concert at the Annenberg Theater.
GROOVE: Brent Barrett, Jan. 21
Kansas-born tenor Brent Barrett brings the singing chops that nabbed him roles in Broadway shows like Chicago, Annie Get Your Gun, and Peter Pan to the Annenberg Theater. Ticketholders over the age of 21 should arrive early for a pre-show cocktail hour.
watch: Exploring Mars, Jan. 21
Curious about the red planet? National Geographic Live, an immersive talk and photo experience, gives audience members at the McCallum Theatre the chance to hear from NASA engineer Kobie Boykins, who has been helping send rovers to Mars since 1997.