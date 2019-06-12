Things to Do This Weekend, June 13-18

SEE: Hugh Kaptur: Organic Desert Architecture / Through June 17
View sketches, models, and photographs from midcentury modern architect Hugh Kaptur at the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center. psmuseum.org
GO: Lavender Festival / Through June 30
Highland Springs Ranch & Inn and 123 Farm in Cherry Valley (a scenic 40-minute drive from Palm Springs) celebrate the lavender harvest with organic goods, live music, farm-to-table eats, and fun workshops. Take the perfect purple-hued Insta shot in the fields. hsresort.com
GO: Route 66 Exhibit at La Quinta Museum / Through Sept. 14
The La Quinta Museum is excited to open the new exhibit about the cultural and artistic influence of Route 66 in California. This exhibit is a compilation of memories about the Historic Route 66, about how the Mother Road’s past dialogues with the present, and the adventurous spirits who get their kicks on the road. The exhibit showcases the photography of Andy Romanoff and Brian Helder; Wendy Jack’s detailed diorama of a gas station and souvenir shop; a collective art installation from local artists, along with Route 66 artifacts and informative and interactive panels. playinlaquinta.com
11. GROOVE: Bill Callahan / June 13
Lo-fi artist Bill Callahan, known for his baritone voice and dryly delivered lyricism, makes an appearance at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com
GROOVE: Idyllwild Songwriters Festival / June 13–16
Grammy-nominated songwriter Brett Perkins founded this free festival last year in nearby (and blissfully cool) Idyllwild, a 45-minute drive from Palm Springs. Talented songsters perform their original works in community concerts around town. fb.com/idyllwild songwritersfestival
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY LINDSAY WHITE
Intersectional feminist Lindsay White will be among the songwriters in Idyllwild. Her latest record Lights Out debuted No. 2 on the iTunes Singer-Songwriter charts.
WATCH: Bite Me / June 14
The film Bite Me has a classic rom-com plot — until you learn that the protagonist believes she’s a vampire, and her charming love interest is an IRS agent auditing her “vampire church.” A Q&A with the screenwriter and star, Naomi McDougall Jones, follow the screening at Palm Springs Cultural Center. bitemethefilm.com
• Read our Q&A with Naomi and the Joyful Vampire Tour of America’s stop in the desert.
WATCH: Moe Berg Documentary / June 14
Moe Berg wore a mask as a major league catcher, a perfect cover for his role as a spy during World War II, as shown in this new documentary by award-winning writer-director-producer Aviva Kempner . The first screenings are June 14 and throughout the weekend at Palm Desert 10 Cinemas. palmdesert.tristonecinemas.com
• Read our interview with Kemper on what surprised her in her research.for the film.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AVIVA KEMPNER
Moe Berg’s role with the CIA during World War II is explored in a new documentary screening this weekend in Palm Desert.
GO: Joshua Tree Pride 2019 / June 14
A full weekend schedule of events begins June 14 with a reception at Queerated Gallery opening at Arttrap and continues through the weekend with a mermaid march in downtown JT, a Stonewall 50th anniversary one-act play, and poetry readings. jtpride.org
GO: Jeff Ross & Dave Attell / June 14
Stand-up headliners Jeff Ross and Dave Attell will bring their irreverent comedy, unrivaled roasting skills, and hilarious no-holds-barred impromptu style to the desert. The duo is hitting the road fresh off their 2018 Netflix Original series Bumping Mics filmed at one of New York’s most prolific comedy stages, the Comedy Cellar. morongocasinoresort.com
GROOVE: Art Laboe’s Summer Love Jam / June 15
The eighth annual Summer Love Jam at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage features MC Magic, Baby Bash, Frankie J, Tierra, and Lighter Shade of Brown. hotwatercasino.com
GO: Drag: Coming Through the Big Wigs of Show Business / June 15
Author Frank DeCaro lifts the lid off drag performers old and new in his fascinating book, Drag: Coming Through the Big Wigs of Show Business. He will sign copies at 2 p.m. June 15 at Just Fabulous inPalm Springs. bjustfbulous.com
• Read our Q&A with DeCaro where he talks about the acceptance of the drag culture thanks to RuPaul and the TV show, Pose.
Frank DeCaro
GO: Palm Springs International ShortFest / June 18–24
In its 25-year history, ShortFest has presented more than 100 shorts that have gone on to nab Oscar nominations. View some of this year’s contenders at Palm Springs Cultural Center’s Camelot Theatres. psfilmfest.org
• Look back on how ShortFest reached the top of its game over the last 25 years.