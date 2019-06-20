Things to Do This Weekend, June 21-24

GO: LAVENDER FESTIVAL / THROUGH JUNE 30

Highland Springs Ranch & Inn and 123 Farm in Cherry Valley (a scenic 40-minute drive from Palm Springs) celebrate the lavender harvest with organic goods, live music, farm-to-table eats, and fun workshops. Take the perfect purple-hued Insta shot in the fields. hsresort.com

GO: ROUTE 66 EXHIBIT AT LA QUINTA MUSEUM / THROUGH SEPT. 14

The La Quinta Museum is excited to open the new exhibit about the cultural and artistic influence of Route 66 in California. This exhibit is a compilation of memories about the Historic Route 66, about how the Mother Road’s past dialogues with the present, and the adventurous spirits who get their kicks on the road. The exhibit showcases the photography of Andy Romanoff and Brian Helder; Wendy Jack’s detailed diorama of a gas station and souvenir shop; a collective art installation from local artists, along with Route 66 artifacts and informative and interactive panels. playinlaquinta.com