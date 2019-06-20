Things to Do This Weekend, June 21-24

GO: LAVENDER FESTIVAL / THROUGH JUNE 30
Highland Springs Ranch & Inn and 123 Farm in Cherry Valley (a scenic 40-minute drive from Palm Springs) celebrate the lavender harvest with organic goods, live music, farm-to-table eats, and fun workshops. Take the perfect purple-hued Insta shot in the fields. hsresort.com
GO: ROUTE 66 EXHIBIT AT LA QUINTA MUSEUM / THROUGH SEPT. 14
The La Quinta Museum is excited to open the new exhibit about the cultural and artistic influence of Route 66 in California. This exhibit is a compilation of memories about the Historic Route 66, about how the Mother Road’s past dialogues with the present, and the adventurous spirits who get their kicks on the road. The exhibit showcases the photography of Andy Romanoff and Brian Helder; Wendy Jack’s detailed diorama of a gas station and souvenir shop; a collective art installation from local artists, along with Route 66 artifacts and informative and interactive panels. playinlaquinta.com
GO: PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL SHORTFEST / THROUGH JUNE 24
In its 25-year history, ShortFest has presented more than 100 shorts that have gone on to nab Oscar nominations. View some of this year’s contenders at Palm Springs Cultural Center’s Camelot Theatres. psfilmfest.org
• Look back on how ShortFest reached the top of its game over the last 25 years.
• Top 10 films you should watch at ShortFest.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL SHORTFEST
Golden Malibu screens at 1 p.m. June 23 as part of The Kids Are Alright genre of films.
GROOVE: JEANETTE BAZZELL TURNER / June 22
Singer Jeanette Bazzell Turner, who was married to the famed Ike Turner (ex to Tina) comes to Miracle Springs Resort for an eclectic show spanning several musical genres —from rock to jazz, and all things in between. eventbrite.com
• Read our Q&A with Jeanette and her marriage to the late Ike Turner.
GROOVE: AILEE / JUNE 22
K-pop artist Ailee’s 2013 EP sold out across Korea within a day. The pop star appears stateside at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com
GROOVE: STEVE AUGERI / JUNE 22
The party isn’t over for Journey fans — the legendary rock band’s former lead singer takes the stage at Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com
GROOVE: YUCCA MAN SHAKEDOWN / JUNE 22
Gatos Trail Recording Studio presents the sixth annual summer solstice celebration featuring The Blank Tapes, The Freeks, The Creosote Serenaders, DJ Captain Dave, Algis Kizys, Vinny Signorelli and more. gatostrail.com
GROOVE: AJ LAMBERT / JUNE 22
As Frank Sinatra’s granddaughter, AJ brings her own unique voice to interpretations of her iconic grandfather’s songs from his famous concept albums to The Purple Room stage. Dinner is served at 6 followed by the show at 8. purpleroompalmsprings.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY THE PURPLE ROOM
AJ Lambert, Frank Sinatra’s granddaughter, performs at The Purple Room in Palm Springs.
GROOVE: ACE HOTEL & SWIM CLUB 10TH ANNIVERSARY / JUNE 22-23
It’s almost hard to believe that 10 years have passed since the Ace Hotel & Swim Club came on the scene and revitalized a former motel and diner to create a destination now loved by travelers from around the world. The 10th anniversary party runs all weekend featuring musicians, DJ’s, comedians, and bingo and trivia hostesses. acehotel.com
GROOVE: SCOTT WILKIE BAND / JUNE 24
Jazz pianist Scott Wilkie and his amazing band return to CVRep with an exciting evening of his uniquely styled compositions. cvrep.org