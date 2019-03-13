GO: BNP Paribas Open — March 4–17

While both No. 1 seeds have fallen in early-round play, there are still plenty of big names that could be in contention for both the women’s and men’s singles titles on March 17 starting at 11 a.m. The doubles finals are March 16.

bnpparibasopen.com

GO: Desert X — Through April 21

Strange and wonderful curiosities appear across the Coachella Valley and down to the Salton Sea as the second iteration of Desert X unfolds. Bring your camera and make a day of it. Read our preview of Desert X and about the Parallel Projects.

desertx.org

WATCH: Mystic India — March 14

Bollywood makes its way to the McCallum in this dance spectacular packed with vibrant traditional costumes and elaborate sets.

mccallumtheatre.com

WATCH: Proof — March 14

Desert Ensemble Theatre Company presents this Pulitzer-winning drama about mathematics and mental illness at the Pearl McManus Theatre in Palm Springs.

detctheatre.org