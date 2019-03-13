things-to-do-this-weekend-palm-springs-

Things to Do This Weekend, March 14-18

Fashion Week El Paseo opens with the first of eight straight nights of the West Coast's largest consumer fashion show.

Fashion Week El Paseo opens March 16 for eight straight nights of runway shows in Palm Desert.
GO: BNP Paribas Open — March 4–17

While both No. 1 seeds have fallen in early-round play, there are still plenty of big names that could be in contention for both the women’s and men’s singles titles on March 17 starting at 11 a.m. The doubles finals are March 16.

bnpparibasopen.com

GO: Desert X — Through April 21

Strange and wonderful curiosities appear across the Coachella Valley and down to the Salton Sea as the second iteration of Desert X unfolds. Bring your camera and make a day of it. Read our preview of Desert X and about the Parallel Projects.

desertx.org

WATCH: Mystic India — March 14

Bollywood makes its way to the McCallum in this dance spectacular packed with vibrant traditional costumes and elaborate sets.

mccallumtheatre.com

WATCH: Proof — March 14

Desert Ensemble Theatre Company presents this Pulitzer-winning drama about mathematics and mental illness at the Pearl McManus Theatre in Palm Springs.

detctheatre.org

WATCH: Monty Python’s Spamalot — March 15–17

This adaption of the 1975 movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail riffs on classic film and Broadway scenes in typical Python style. Complete with flying cows, killer rabbits, and actual Spam, the irreverent rendition of the legend of King Arthur was met with mixed reactions from former Monty Python players but raving reviews from critics. Experience the three-time Tony winner at the McCallum.

mccallumtheatre.org

SPAMALOT

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE

Spamalot at the McCallum Theatre.

GO: St. Patrick’s Day — March 16

Here are five places to get you started from rinkng green beer to enjoying a plate full of corned beef and cabbage.

palmspringslife.com

GO: Heritage Festival — March 16

The Coachella Valley History Museum in Indio celebrates the desert’s diverse cultures, craftspeople, and cuisine with this festival chronicling the contributions of indigenous peoples and early settlers.

cvhm.org

TASTE: Food Truck Mash-Up — March 16

The history of the food truck dates back to the 1800s and the “chuckwagons” that once fed cowboys during long stretches of herding. Now, they’re an integral part of the street food scene and serve up everything from lobster rolls to macarons. Get your fix when the USA Today Network brings its foodie fair to Cathedral City’s Town Square Park.

discovercathedralcity.com

GO: Palm Springs Chalk Art Festival — March 16

Museum Way in Palm Springs transforms into a cheerful “chalk walk” with temporary works by professional artists and local students. Read our profile of professional artist Gus Moran, who will be participating.

palmspringssunuprotary.org

chalkfestpalmsprings

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY GUS MORAN

Chalk art by Pasadena artist Gus Moran.

GO: Fashion Week El Paseo — MARCH 16-24

Designers who have dressed such A-listers as Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian send styles down the 100-foot catwalk at the country’s largest direct-to-consumer runway event. Shows range from former Project Runway competitors to red-carpet favorite Gustavo Cadile to Lela Rose. See our runway previews, click HERE.

fashionweekelpaseo.com

WATCH: Capturing the Impossible — March 18

This interactive National Geographic presentation at the McCallum takes audiences beyond the iconic yellow border and behind the scenes with extreme filmmaker Bryan Smith, whose adventures have taken him from the wilds of Papua New Guinea to Niagara Falls.

mccallumtheatre.com