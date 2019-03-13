GO: BNP Paribas Open — March 4–17
While both No. 1 seeds have fallen in early-round play, there are still plenty of big names that could be in contention for both the women’s and men’s singles titles on March 17 starting at 11 a.m. The doubles finals are March 16.
GO: Desert X — Through April 21
Strange and wonderful curiosities appear across the Coachella Valley and down to the Salton Sea as the second iteration of Desert X unfolds. Bring your camera and make a day of it. Read our preview of Desert X and about the Parallel Projects.
WATCH: Mystic India — March 14
Bollywood makes its way to the McCallum in this dance spectacular packed with vibrant traditional costumes and elaborate sets.
WATCH: Proof — March 14
Desert Ensemble Theatre Company presents this Pulitzer-winning drama about mathematics and mental illness at the Pearl McManus Theatre in Palm Springs.
WATCH: Monty Python’s Spamalot — March 15–17
This adaption of the 1975 movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail riffs on classic film and Broadway scenes in typical Python style. Complete with flying cows, killer rabbits, and actual Spam, the irreverent rendition of the legend of King Arthur was met with mixed reactions from former Monty Python players but raving reviews from critics. Experience the three-time Tony winner at the McCallum.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MCCALLUM THEATRE
Spamalot at the McCallum Theatre.
GO: St. Patrick’s Day — March 16
Here are five places to get you started from rinkng green beer to enjoying a plate full of corned beef and cabbage.
GO: Heritage Festival — March 16
The Coachella Valley History Museum in Indio celebrates the desert’s diverse cultures, craftspeople, and cuisine with this festival chronicling the contributions of indigenous peoples and early settlers.
TASTE: Food Truck Mash-Up — March 16
The history of the food truck dates back to the 1800s and the “chuckwagons” that once fed cowboys during long stretches of herding. Now, they’re an integral part of the street food scene and serve up everything from lobster rolls to macarons. Get your fix when the USA Today Network brings its foodie fair to Cathedral City’s Town Square Park.
GO: Palm Springs Chalk Art Festival — March 16
Museum Way in Palm Springs transforms into a cheerful “chalk walk” with temporary works by professional artists and local students. Read our profile of professional artist Gus Moran, who will be participating.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY GUS MORAN
Chalk art by Pasadena artist Gus Moran.
GO: Fashion Week El Paseo — MARCH 16-24
Designers who have dressed such A-listers as Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian send styles down the 100-foot catwalk at the country’s largest direct-to-consumer runway event. Shows range from former Project Runway competitors to red-carpet favorite Gustavo Cadile to Lela Rose. See our runway previews, click HERE.
WATCH: Capturing the Impossible — March 18
This interactive National Geographic presentation at the McCallum takes audiences beyond the iconic yellow border and behind the scenes with extreme filmmaker Bryan Smith, whose adventures have taken him from the wilds of Papua New Guinea to Niagara Falls.