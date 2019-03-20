GO — Fashion Week El Paseo — MARCH 16-24
Designers who have dressed such A-listers as Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian send styles down the 100-foot catwalk at the country’s largest direct-to-consumer runway event. March 21 features the next generation of designers from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, followed by the Best of Saks Fifth Avenue on March 22, and closing with New York designer Lela Rose on March 23. Read our coverage of Fashion Week El Paseo.
GROOVE — Matthew Morrison — March 21
Fans of a certain Fox Network show about a squad of singing high schoolers will be Glee-ful upon learning of star Matthew Morrison’s appearance at the McCallum Theatre. The actor and singer performs alongside the local Desert Symphony.
GROOVE — Cold Cave — March 21
Born without his left hand, Wesley Eisold turned to vocals and electronic beats as a means of expressing his musical inclinations. Immerse in his band Cold Cave’s synth-y darkwave sound at Pappy & Harriet’s. Detroit duo Adult and post-punk group Sextile open.
WATCH — Shakespeare in Love — March 21–24
All those sonnets had to be inspired by someone. This play (based on the acclaimed 1998 movie) imagines an ardent love affair between the bard and a wealthy merchant’s daughter. Watch the tale unfold at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs.
GROOVE — Kristin Chenoweth — March 22
The Wicked star moves effortlessly between screen and stage — and has the Emmy and Tony awards to prove it. Hear her best-loved songs at the McCallum.
GROOVE — Creedence Clearwater Revisited — March 22
Stu Cook and Cosmo Clifford, founding members of the band behind such hits as “Proud Mary” and “Down on the Corner,” bring old favorites to Fantasy Springs. Read our interview with Clifford on their date in the desert.
Doug “Cosmo” Clifford in one of the founding members of Creedence Clearwater Revival.
TASTE — Palm Desert Food & Wine — March 22–24
More than 30 local and celebrity chefs, including Food Network stars Scott Conant, Antonia Lofaso, and Fabio Viviani, descend upon The Gardens on El Paseo for this three-day culinary experience. Hungry? Reserve your tickets for the chef demonstrations, food and drink tastings, and exclusive auxiliary events now.
WATCH — Greater Tuna — March 22–31
Two male actors play a revolving cast of 20 eccentric characters in this comedy that simultaneously celebrates and satirizes small-town Southern life. Take a trip to the fictional town of Tuna, Texas, at the Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs.
GO — Rancho Mirage Artists Studio Tour and Pop-Up Gallery — March 23
Local artists offer visitors the chance to peek inside their private studios. Pick up the official guidebook, and see the accompanying pop-up gallery, at Rancho Mirage Public Library.
GO — ONE-PS Annual Neighborhood Picnic & Expo — March 23
Come join in a celebration of Palm Springs neigborhoods and the many wonderful things that make the city like no place else, when the Organized Neighborhoods of Palm Springs, (ONE-PS), host their 12th Annual Picnic & Community Expo on March 23 in Ruth Hardy Park, 700 E. Tamarisk Road. The picnic, slated from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, features a free lunch for residents from four popular Palm Springs eateries and lots of informational booths highlighting local businesses, City services, Commissions and neighborhoods.