GO — Fashion Week El Paseo — MARCH 16-24

Designers who have dressed such A-listers as Gwyneth Paltrow and Kim Kardashian send styles down the 100-foot catwalk at the country’s largest direct-to-consumer runway event. March 21 features the next generation of designers from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, followed by the Best of Saks Fifth Avenue on March 22, and closing with New York designer Lela Rose on March 23. Read our coverage of Fashion Week El Paseo.

fashionweekelpaseo.com

GROOVE — Matthew Morrison — March 21

Fans of a certain Fox Network show about a squad of singing high schoolers will be Glee-ful upon learning of star Matthew Morrison’s appearance at the McCallum Theatre. The actor and singer performs alongside the local Desert Symphony.

mccallumtheatre.com

GROOVE — Cold Cave — March 21

Born without his left hand, Wesley Eisold turned to vocals and electronic beats as a means of expressing his musical inclinations. Immerse in his band Cold Cave’s synth-y darkwave sound at Pappy & Harriet’s. Detroit duo Adult and post-punk group Sextile open.

pappyandharriets.com

WATCH — Shakespeare in Love — March 21–24

All those sonnets had to be inspired by someone. This play (based on the acclaimed 1998 movie) imagines an ardent love affair between the bard and a wealthy merchant’s daughter. Watch the tale unfold at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs.

palmcanyontheatre.org