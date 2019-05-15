Things to Do This Weekend, May 16-20

GO: JOSHUA TREE MUSIC FESTIVAL /MAY 16–19

“It’s like a big family,” High Desert musician Bryanna Evaro says of the biannual Joshua Tree Music Festival. “It’s really loving and nurturing and feels like a safe space for everyone involved.”

Evaro and her bandmate, Mikey Reyes, of Desert Rhythm Project, have appeared on the lineup four consecutive years. Prior to 2015, they performed as the festival’s unofficial Thursday openers and Sunday night closers.

“It is still very much a grassroots festival,” Reyes explains. Though small, the family-friendly fest is mighty — attendees travel in from all over the world to discover up-and-coming acts. Past lineups act as a word search for now-famous names like Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, Elle King, and Chicano Batman.

Artists (including headliners Dynohunter, Vintage Trouble, and Oliver Koletzki) perform on two stages. Food vendors focus on organic, sustainable eats, and a global market sells artisan wares. Plus, the festival features large-scale art installations and offers a robust schedule of yoga sessions, healing workshops, and fun activities designed for kids. Most attendees camp on-site, where hot showers are available.

Evaro and Reyes encourage first-timers to arrive with an open mind. “It gives you an opportunity to fall into your own skin and let loose,” Evaro says.

