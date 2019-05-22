Things to Do This Weekend, May 23-27

LAUGH: THE COMEDY MADNESS SHOW WITH MIKE QUU / MAY 23–24
Order a delicious dinner at The Club at Palm Springs’ Hotel Zoso and settle in for a side-splitting comedy extravaganza with stand-up stars from Netflix, America’s Got Talent, Comedy Central, and Showtime. hotelzosopalmsprings.com
GO: LAVENDER FESTIVAL / MAY 23–JUNE 30
123 Farm in Cherry Valley (a scenic 40 minute drive from Palm Springs) transforms its lavender harvest into essential oils, honey, lemonade, scented stuffed animals, and more at this fragrant festival. Purchase organic goods, enjoy live music and farm-to-table foods, participate in a workshop, and take the perfect purple-hued Insta shot in the fields. hsresort.com
GROOVE: MATISYAHU / MAY 24
Known for his improvisational skill, Matisyahu and his band blend roots reggae with beatboxing, rock, and on-the-spot impromptu lyrical and musical rearrangements to deliver performances that transcend the expected. Experience his unique artistic prowess at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com
GROOVE: NEIL SEDAKA / MAY 24
Neil Sedaka has sold millions of records since launching his career in 1957. Equally impressive: The singer and composer boasts writing credits on more than 500 songs, including “Stupid Cupid,” sung by Connie Francis, and “All the Words in the World,” sung by Jimmy Clanton. Hear a handful of them live at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa in Cabazon. morongocasinoresort.com
GO: ARTIST PETE ECKE AT HOHMANN ART GALLERY / MAY 25
Meet Paul Ecke, view his art work, and receive a copy of his recently published memoirs Boy Dreamer – An Artist’s Memoir of Identity, Awakening, and Beating the Odds. Ecke will be present. Catering by Sip, Sip, Taste.
hohmannfineart.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY HOHMANN FINE ART GALLERY
Meet artist Pete Ecke at Hohmannn Fine Art Gallery.
GROOVE: STONED AND DUSTED / MAY 25
California Desert Wizards Association hosts the rock show to end all others at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown. The outdoor concert features Melvins, Fu Manchu, Brant Bjork, REZN, (Big) Pig, and desert darling Jesika Von Rabbit. Mad Alchemy, a San Francisco–based liquid light show company, will orchestrate a backdrop of trippy visual projections to complement the sound. pappyandharriets.com
GO: HOT MESS IN A DRESS / MAY 25
This will be a night of false lashes + true hilarity… high hair + even higher spirits… stiff drinks and stiff, stubbled upper lips… this is the next big tragic pageant. an event where you, too, can be a hot mess.come kick up your heels (but make sure they’re high)… come, drink, chat, flirt and be “mary.” just come! it’ll be a drag. This fundraiser will benefit The Trevor Project and Palms Springs’ QChella, an area LGBTQ+ founded, directed, and managed non-profit media corporation serving the needs of the community.
hotmessps.com
GROOVE: JOAN JET AND THE BLACKHEARTS WITH ELLE KING / MAY 26
Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, will be joined by up and coming country-rock singer-songwriter Elle King for an incredible night of music. Jett is best known for the classics “Bad Reputation,” “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll,” “I Hate Myself For Loving You,” and “Crimson and Clover.” Read our Q&A with King, who recently appeared on American Idol this past season.
fantasyspringsresort.com
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY FANTASY SPRINGS RESORT CASINO
Elle King will open for Joan Jett and the Blackhearts on May 26.
GO: MEMORIAL DAY FLOWER DROP & AIR FAIR / MAY 27
Pay respects to fallen soldiers at Palm Springs Air Museum, where a B-25 Mitchell Bomber will drop 3,000 red and white carnations from the sky at its annual Memorial Day celebration. Enjoy kids’ activities and food vendors (including California standby In-N-Out Burger), and get the adrenaline pumping with a ride in a real warplane. psam.org