Things to Do This Weekend, May 23-27

LAUGH: THE COMEDY MADNESS SHOW WITH MIKE QUU / MAY 23–24

Order a delicious dinner at The Club at Palm Springs’ Hotel Zoso and settle in for a side-splitting comedy extravaganza with stand-up stars from Netflix, America’s Got Talent, Comedy Central, and Showtime. hotelzosopalmsprings.com

GO: LAVENDER FESTIVAL / MAY 23–JUNE 30

123 Farm in Cherry Valley (a scenic 40 minute drive from Palm Springs) transforms its lavender harvest into essential oils, honey, lemonade, scented stuffed animals, and more at this fragrant festival. Purchase organic goods, enjoy live music and farm-to-table foods, participate in a workshop, and take the perfect purple-hued Insta shot in the fields. hsresort.com

GROOVE: MATISYAHU / MAY 24

Known for his improvisational skill, Matisyahu and his band blend roots reggae with beatboxing, rock, and on-the-spot impromptu lyrical and musical rearrangements to deliver performances that transcend the expected. Experience his unique artistic prowess at Pappy & Harriet’s. pappyandharriets.com

GROOVE: NEIL SEDAKA / MAY 24

Neil Sedaka has sold millions of records since launching his career in 1957. Equally impressive: The singer and composer boasts writing credits on more than 500 songs, including “Stupid Cupid,” sung by Connie Francis, and “All the Words in the World,” sung by Jimmy Clanton. Hear a handful of them live at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa in Cabazon. morongocasinoresort.com