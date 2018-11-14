WATCH: RANCHO MIRAGE WRITERS FESTIVAL FILM CLUB, NOV. 15

This free series held the third Thursday of every month, September through June, highlights films that focus on D-Day. Rancho Mirage Writers Festival founder Jamie Kabler and Peter Bart select the lineup, and this month they’ll screen 1958 Oscar winner The Bridge on the River Kwai.

GROOVE: RODNEY CROWELL, NOV. 15

Legendary Americana musician and songwriter Rodney Crowell, who has penned tunes for everyone from Crystal Gayle to Keith Urban, brings his chart-toppers to the McCallum.

GO: WEAVING DEMONSTRATION AND COMMUNITY SALE, NOV. 15–16

Learn about the rich history of the weaving craft in its cultural context at Palm Springs Art Museum with master dyer and textile artist Porfirio Gutiérrez, who is among a small group of artisans working to preserve the use of plant and insect dyes as used for millennia in the Zapotec tradition.

GROOVE: CELTIC THUNDER, NOV. 16

Known for putting on an eclectic, theatrical show with dramatic visual effects and highly choreographed staging, this young Irish singing group blends traditional Celtic ballads with fun throwbacks. See them at the

McCallum.