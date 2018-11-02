TASTE

Taste of Indio, Nov. 1

A selection of East Valley restaurants share tastes and libations from their menus, served alfresco in the gardens at Jackalope Ranch in Indio. Space is limited, and advance ticketing required. gcvcc.org

Street, Nov. 2

This nighttime celebration of urban-inspired art, music, food, and fashion takes over the third-level parking deck at Westfield Palm Desert. Stuft Pizza Bar & Grill will host a pop-up, but you’ll also find food trucks, a tequila bar, a whiskey bar, and a cigar lounge. The event is free and open to all ages. westfield.com/palmdesert

Día de los Muertos Dinner Celebration, Nov. 3

Tickets to this dinner at the Coachella Valley History Museum in Indio — complete with entertainment, art, altars, a silent auction, and plenty of tequila — support the museum’s efforts to preserve local history and offer educational programming. cvhm.org

Indio BBQ State Championship & Festival, Nov. 3

Professional pit masters from across the nation will go snout-to-snout at The Lights at Indio Golf Course in a state-sanctioned barbecue competition boasting a $10,000 purse. discoverindio.com

LGBTQ

Greater Palm Springs Pride, Nov. 1–4

This year’s festivities fête the youth movement and the young activists working to shape local and nationwide change. Don’t miss the 5K run and walk the morning of Nov. 3 followed by the all-day downtown festival. Nov. 4, stake your seat early for the parade. pspride.org

Dip Into Pride, Nov. 2

Holly Adams of KCRW, DJ Ray Rhodes, and San Diego indie artist Elisia Savoca spin Pride’s first official afternoon pool party hosted by Gay Desert Guide at Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs. Participate in the swimwear contest and check out the “Pot-Up” cannabis product showcase. pspride.org

Miss Richfield 1981, Nov. 3

Part of the Outlandish Palm Springs performance series, the Miss Richfield 1981 drag show at the Palm Springs Cultural Center returns by popular demand with brand-new songs, videos, and audience activities. outlandishps.com

ART

The Modern Psyche, Nov. 1–21

Artist Daryl Thetford meticulously layers fragments of digital photos (often more than 200) to create bold, painterly works on canvas. View his exhibition at Desert Art Collection in Palm Desert. desertartcollection.com

La Quinta Master Craftsmen’s Expo, Nov. 2–4

More than 100 artists will showcase their work in a variety of media, from paint to glass to metal to wood, at the city of La Quinta’s picturesque Civic Center Campus. westcoastartists.com

Día de los Muertos, Nov. 2

Palm Springs Art Museum in Palm Desert hosts a free community arts festival with printmaking in the style of José Guadalupe Posada, pan de muerto (sweet rolls), and a folklorico dance performance. psmuseum.org

Rancho Mirage Art Affaire, Nov. 3–4

Now in its 18th year, this festival at Rancho Mirage Community Park pairs jazz and fine art by approximately 100 artists with gourmet food and drink from a variety of local vendors. ranchomirageca.gov/art-affaire

MUSIC

Rascal Flatts, Nov. 2

The country-pop trio has produced 10 albums, 16 No. 1 hits, and sold more than 23 million records. Most recently, the 2017 single “Yours If You Want It” peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s U.S. Country Airplay chart. Catch them at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio. fantasyspringsresort.com

Diana Krall, Nov. 3

Jazz pianist and contralto vocalist Diana Krall brings her Turn Up the Quiet tour to Fantasy Springs. fantasyspringsresort.com

Travis Tritt, Nov. 3

The award-winning artist performs in a solo-acoustic setting at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert, punctuating his many hits with personal anecdotes about life in the music biz. mccallumtheatre.com

THEATER

Murder on the Nile, Nov. 2–18

The Agatha Christie whodunit at Indio Performing Arts Center whisks viewers aboard a luxury steamer where a newlywed bride is discovered dead. Put on your thinking cap to figure out the culprit. dtworks.org

Avenue Q , Nov. 2–18

Winner of three Tony Awards, Avenue Q centers around a group of foul-mouthed puppets living in an apartment complex and features songs like “It Sucks to Be Me” and “The Internet Is for Porn.” At Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs. palmcanyontheatre.org

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Run With Los Muertos 5K & Block Party, Nov. 3

Observe the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, which honors loved ones who have passed and celebrates their lives with artful altar displays and live music. Hundreds of runners and thousands of spectators will party at the city of Coachella’s sixth annual Run With los Muertos, billed to be one of the most unique, inspiring, and entertaining 5K night runs in the nation. See our story, click HERE.

ATTRACTIONS

Crossroads of Conservation Unveiling, Nov. 3

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert reveals its brand-new guest entrance, gift shop, and welcome center. Phase 1 of a $30 million three-part expansion and renovation project, the new entry plaza precedes the coming additions of lion, rhino, and hyena habitats and an event center overlooking the lions’ den. livingdesert.org

SPORTS

USA Pickleball Association National Championships, Nov. 3–11

The pickle ball national championships at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden bring together the country’s top players, age 8 to 80-plus, for singles, doubles, and mixed-doubles matches. See our story and VIDEO, click HERE .

SHOPPING

Palm Springs Vintage Market, Nov. 4

Head to the Palm Springs Cultural Center for the monthly open-air market known for its mix of eclectic antiques, decorative art, and one-of-a-kind furnishings. Admission is $5. palmspringsvintagemarket.com