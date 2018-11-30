WATCH: Jeanne Robertson, Nov. 30

Being crowned Miss North Carolina in 1963 launched Robertson into a public speaking career. She imparts life lessons through cheeky, good-natured anecdotes about her personal life — get in a good laugh when she visits the McCallum.

mccallumtheatre.com

GO: Everyday Heroes Awards, Nov. 30

Desert AIDS Project honors local “everyday heroes” who have made an impact in our community. The annual event, now in its fifth year, features an outdoor reception, awards presentations, live entertainment, and an after-party.

desertaidsproject.org/events

GROOVE: Moonsville Collective and Ben Reddell Band, Nov. 30

The folksy Americana string band Moonsville Collective, out of Orange County, channels Bob Dylan and Hank Williams through vocal harmonies and a mélange of instruments — including a dobro, mandolin, slide guitar, multiple banjos, mouth harp, upright bass, and kazoo (to name a few). They headline an indoor show at Pappy & Harriet’s.

pappyandharriets.com

WATCH: Hairspray, Nov. 30–Dec. 16

Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs presents its version of the Broadway musical that centers around a heavy-set teenager vying for a chance to dance on the Corny Collins show.

palmcanyontheatre.org

WATCH: Christmas With the Crawfords, Nov. 30–Dec. 23

In this holiday production at The Desert Rose Playhouse in Rancho Mirage, we fade in on Christmas Eve at Joan Crawford’s Brentwood mansion, just as she is about to receive a houseful of unwelcome celebrity guests including Judy Garland, Katharine Hepburn, and Ethel Merman. Festive musical madness ensues.

desertroseplayhouse.org

GO: Festival of Lights Parade, Dec. 1

Join an estimated 100,000 spectators lining Palm Canyon Drive in downtown Palm Springs to watch the city’s massive annual display of floats, marching bands, and twinkling lights.

psfestivaloflights.com

GO: Indio Tree Lighting Ceremony, Dec. 1

Gather ’round for children’s caroling, storytime, and visits with Santa outside the Indio Public Library and City Hall as the community lights its giant Christmas tree.

indio.org

LAUGH: Bill Engvall, Dec. 1

Best known as part of the Blue Collar Comedy troupe, this Texan made his name as an observational stand-up, enjoyed a couple stints as a gameshow host, and competed on Dancing With the Stars. His tour stops at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella.

spotlight29.com

WATCH: Trixie Mattel, Dec. 1

After winning RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars earlier this year, Trixie Mattel has taken her signature blend of surrealist comedy and folk music to the road. She’ll perform during the Outlandish performance series at Palm Springs Cultural Center.

outlandishps.com

EAT: Indio International Tamale Festival, Dec. 1–2

Join 100,000 hungry attendees at the world’s largest tamale festival, where makers compete for best in show. Stop by local vendor Qué Mami Organics, whose vegetarian sweet corn tamale with poblano cheese nabbed the Best Overall and No. 1 Commercial Gourmet titles last year.

tamalefestival.net

GROOVE: Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen, Dec. 2

The veteran entertainers stage an intimate acoustical storytelling show at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert.

mcallumtheatre.com

GROOVE: Old 97’s, Dec. 3

Rhett Miller’s alt-country band kicks up some dust at Pappy & Harriet’s in Pioneertown in celebration of the quartet’s latest album, Love the Holidays, which dropped last month.

pappyandharriets.com

GROOVE: Julie Garnyé, Dec. 3–5

Singer, actress, and voiceover artist Julie Garnyé kicks off the Annenberg Theater’s Cabaret 88 performance series.

psmuseum.org