LGBTQ
Lea DeLaria, Nov. 8
You know her as Big Boo in the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, but DeLaria is also an acclaimed jazz vocalist who has performed in some of the world’s most prestigious venues. Hear her roar at the McCallum.
CenterStage, Nov. 9
The ninth annual Center Stage Gala starring the classically trained singing and comedy brother duo Will & Anthony Nunziata and the always funny Kate Clinton, presented by Eisenhower Health.
Pam Ann: Flight Attendant Star, Nov. 10 Madonna called Pam Ann “cruelly funny.” See why as the comedienne brings her show to the Palm Springs Cultural Center during the Outlandish Palm Springs performance series. Careful where you sit, because Ann pulls audience members to become part of her act.
WALK OF STARS
Wayne Newton, Nov. 9 Walk of the Stars Palm Springs will honor legendary entertainer, actor, and humanitarian Wayne Newton with the 426th Star at 1 p.m. Nov. 9, at 100 S. Palm Canyon Drive. The ceremony is open to the public. Known as Mr. Las Vegas, Newton continues to entertain with performances of his favorite hits, showbiz stories, and candid conversation with questions from the audience at Wayne’s Up Close and Personal show in Las Vegas.
MUSIC
Aaron Lewis, Nov. 9
The outlaw-country artist performs songs from his sophomore solo album, Sinner, at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage.
Foreigner, Nov. 10
New and old member of the band play before a sold-out audience at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa.
Read our interview with founder Mick Jones.
Synergy Music and Arts Festival, Nov. 10
Live music takes over two stages and an array of arts booths scatter the grounds at this festival at Dateland Park in Coachella. Little ones will enjoy the dedicated kids’ crafting area while the whole family will get a kick out the CV Lowrider Association car show.
COMEDY
Joshua Tree Improv/ Comedy Festival, Nov. 9–11
Three days of celebrity stand-up showdowns, performances, and improv workshops, including one on emotional vulnerability taught by Rob Belushi and Tim Stoltenberg. Read our preview.
Palm Springs International Comedy Festival, Nov. 10 & 16–18
Hotel Zoso in Palm Springs hosts this first-annual comedy festival in which comedians from around the world will compete in stand-up and screenplay competitions. Kathy Griffin will receive the festival’s Comedian of the Year Award at the Nov. 10 gala.
Read our Q&A with Kathy Griffin, and our fest preview.
FILM
Cinema Français: Palm Springs French Film Festival, Nov. 9–11 Immerse yourself in the lyrical artistry of French film at the Palm Springs Cultural Center as Desert Film Society presents three days of new cinematic works emerging from the country of croissants.
Kathy Griffin will be honored at the inaugural Palm Springs International Comedy Festival.
HISTORICAL
Anniversary & Aircraft Unveiling, Nov. 10
Palm Springs Air Museum celebrates its 22nd anniversary with an afternoon of flight exhibitions, wartime re-enactors, and birthday cake and also reveals a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star that has recently returned to air.
DANCE
The Choreography Festival, Nov. 10–11
Chore-ographers working with either professional dancers or aspiring and emerging companies compete for cash prizes in four categories at the McCallum Theatre.
STAR GAZING
Night Sky Festival, Nov. 10
Take in the beauty of a clear desert night sky at Sky’s the Limit Observatory & Nature Center, adjacent to the north entrance of Joshua Tree National Park. This all-day event begins with nature walks and astronomy presentations and culminates with a stargazing party for adults and kids and an add-on astrophotography workshop. Advanced ticketing is required.
THEATRE
Avenue Q, Nov. 8-11
This controversial, modern musical has won 3 Tony awards, including Best Musical. Avenue Q centers around a group of foul mouthed puppets living in an apartment complex together at the Palm Canyon Theatre.
