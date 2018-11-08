HISTORICAL

Anniversary & Aircraft Unveiling, Nov. 10

Palm Springs Air Museum celebrates its 22nd anniversary with an afternoon of flight exhibitions, wartime re-enactors, and birthday cake and also reveals a Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star that has recently returned to air.

psam.org

DANCE

The Choreography Festival, Nov. 10–11

Chore-ographers working with either professional dancers or aspiring and emerging companies compete for cash prizes in four categories at the McCallum Theatre.

mccallumtheatre.com

STAR GAZING

Night Sky Festival, Nov. 10

Take in the beauty of a clear desert night sky at Sky’s the Limit Observatory & Nature Center, adjacent to the north entrance of Joshua Tree National Park. This all-day event begins with nature walks and astronomy presentations and culminates with a stargazing party for adults and kids and an add-on astrophotography workshop. Advanced ticketing is required.

jtnparts.org/night-sky-festival

THEATRE

Avenue Q, Nov. 8-11

This controversial, modern musical has won 3 Tony awards, including Best Musical. Avenue Q centers around a group of foul mouthed puppets living in an apartment complex together at the Palm Canyon Theatre.

palmspringslife.com/events

For more events for this weekend and beyond, visit our calendar.