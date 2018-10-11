HISTORY

One of the most iconic bombers of World War II, the B-17G ‘Sentimental Journey’, will be on public exhibition at the Palm Springs Air Museum through Oct. 14. The visiting B-17 ‘Sentimental Journey’ is one of only eight airworthy in the world.

palmspringslife.com/events

MUSIC

From her days with the famed Young Americans, to her concert debut, Maria Patakas shares her professionalism, her winning personality and most of all, her amazing voice in her new, one-woman show at 7 p.m. Oct. 12. Find out her special guests.

palmspringslife.com/events

Broadway’s original Annie, Andrea McArdle, celebrates The Great American Songbook, Broadway and contemporary music at 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at Michael Holmes’ The Purple Room.

palmspringslife.com/events