HISTORY
One of the most iconic bombers of World War II, the B-17G ‘Sentimental Journey’, will be on public exhibition at the Palm Springs Air Museum through Oct. 14. The visiting B-17 ‘Sentimental Journey’ is one of only eight airworthy in the world.
MUSIC
From her days with the famed Young Americans, to her concert debut, Maria Patakas shares her professionalism, her winning personality and most of all, her amazing voice in her new, one-woman show at 7 p.m. Oct. 12. Find out her special guests.
Broadway’s original Annie, Andrea McArdle, celebrates The Great American Songbook, Broadway and contemporary music at 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at Michael Holmes’ The Purple Room.
Sting & Shaggy will combine their bands to play songs from their recently-released, island-flavored collaborative album, 44/876 at 8 p.m. Oct. 12 at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa’s The Show.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY AGUA CALIENTE CASINO RESORT SPA
Sting and Shaggy perform together Oct. 12 at The Show in Rancho Mirage.
FILM
Launched in response to the lack of Latino representation in Hollywood, The Latino Short Film Festival with film screenings in New York and Coachella happens locally at the Coachella Library through Oct. 14.
FOR A GOOD CAUSE
Walk for breast cancer awareness (and wear pink!) at Desert Cancer Foundation’s yearly fundraiser Oct. 13 in Palm Desert. The route is approximately 2 miles round trip, with activities and live music at The Gardens on El Paseo.
FIESTA
La Gran Fiesta at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert highlights Hispanic culture with live music and dancing and aims to bring light to the critically endangered vaquita (a species of porpoise) endemic to the northern part of the Gulf of California. The first 1,000 guests will receive a free pepper plant grown at the park.
ART TOUR
Take a self-guided tour of private artist studios in the Morongo Basin during Hwy 62 Open Studio Art Tours, Oct. 13-14 and Oct.20-21.
PHOTOGRAPH OF JOSHUA TREE NATIONAL PARK PAINTING BY LISA MANIFOLD, COURTESY HWY. 62 OPEN STUDIO ART TOUR
Lisa Manifold shows her art at the Highway 62 Open Art Tours.