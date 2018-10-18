SHOP

Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale: Fall Edition runs Oct. 19–21. The Show & Sale returns to the Convention Center to feature 46 premier furniture and art dealers representing all design movements of the 20th century. Visit the Palm Springs Life booth (No. 500) to browse collectors’ prints and exclusive merchandise.

road trip

Borrego Days Festival, Oct. 19–21. For 53 years, a growing number of people have converged upon the vast, open desert of Borrego Springs for this season-opening festival (today, attendance numbers are in the thousands). There’s an air show, a parade, a lineup of local bands, and the festivities continue well after dark.

WALK

Desert AIDS Walk, Oct. 20. More than 2,000 walkers and 100 volunteers participate in the annual Desert AIDS Walk, benefiting Desert AIDS Project, at Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs.

TASTE

Tacos, Tequila, & Chavelas Festival, Oct. 20. Load up on homemade tacos and handcrafted chavelas at the first annual Tacos, Tequila, & Chavelas Festival at Veterans Memorial Park in Coachella, where more than 15 taco vendors will vie for the “Best of Festival” title.

Arts

Artists Council Exhibition, Oct. 20–Dec. 9. Creations by more than 50 artists will be on display (and available for purchase) at Palm Springs Art Museum for the annual juried Artists Council Exhibition. Winners will be announced at a free-to-the-public awards program and artists’ reception Oct. 27.

Exodo, Oct. 21–Nov. 30. This interactive installation by Porfirio Gutiérrez and Ricardo Palavecino at Palm Springs Art Museum works to capture the value of indigenous communities currently living in California through workshops, screenings, and weaving demonstrations.

Family

Family Fun Day, Oct. 21. McCallum Theatre’s Family Fun Day features an afternoon full of food, festivities, and performance — the kids will love Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure, an immersive dino-themed production.

Music

Mariachi Under the Stars, Oct. 21. Grammy nominee Ezequiel Peña, a veritable force of mariachi and banda music, headlines the sixth annual Mariachi Under the Stars concert at Augustine Casino in Coachella. The festive event features traditional Mexican entertainment and local food vendors.

LGBTQ

Desert Hot Springs Pride, Oct. 21. Desert Hot Springs presents its second annual Pride festival at Cabot’s Pueblo Museum, put on by local nonprofit DiversityDHS. Expect a full day of dancing, performances, arts, and exhibitors.

