Modernism Week Fall Preview
Modernism Week Fall Preview expands to four full days this year. “We have a great time planning the Fall Preview,” says Mod Week executive director Lisa Vossler Smith, who estimates the design festival will see about 10,000 attendees. “We have an opportunity to work with partner organizations and homeowners to plan more intimate events that are more suitable for smaller crowds.”
Theatre
Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs presents its version of Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Oct. 18-21. First staged in 1962, the play examines middle-aged marital angst.
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? runs through the weekend at Palm Canyon Theatre in Palm Springs.
SHOP
Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale: Fall Edition runs Oct. 19–21. The Show & Sale returns to the Convention Center to feature 46 premier furniture and art dealers representing all design movements of the 20th century. Visit the Palm Springs Life booth (No. 500) to browse collectors’ prints and exclusive merchandise.
road trip
Borrego Days Festival, Oct. 19–21. For 53 years, a growing number of people have converged upon the vast, open desert of Borrego Springs for this season-opening festival (today, attendance numbers are in the thousands). There’s an air show, a parade, a lineup of local bands, and the festivities continue well after dark.
WALK
Desert AIDS Walk, Oct. 20. More than 2,000 walkers and 100 volunteers participate in the annual Desert AIDS Walk, benefiting Desert AIDS Project, at Ruth Hardy Park in Palm Springs.
TASTE
Tacos, Tequila, & Chavelas Festival, Oct. 20. Load up on homemade tacos and handcrafted chavelas at the first annual Tacos, Tequila, & Chavelas Festival at Veterans Memorial Park in Coachella, where more than 15 taco vendors will vie for the “Best of Festival” title.
Arts
Artists Council Exhibition, Oct. 20–Dec. 9. Creations by more than 50 artists will be on display (and available for purchase) at Palm Springs Art Museum for the annual juried Artists Council Exhibition. Winners will be announced at a free-to-the-public awards program and artists’ reception Oct. 27.
Exodo, Oct. 21–Nov. 30. This interactive installation by Porfirio Gutiérrez and Ricardo Palavecino at Palm Springs Art Museum works to capture the value of indigenous communities currently living in California through workshops, screenings, and weaving demonstrations.
Family
Family Fun Day, Oct. 21. McCallum Theatre’s Family Fun Day features an afternoon full of food, festivities, and performance — the kids will love Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure, an immersive dino-themed production.
Music
Mariachi Under the Stars, Oct. 21. Grammy nominee Ezequiel Peña, a veritable force of mariachi and banda music, headlines the sixth annual Mariachi Under the Stars concert at Augustine Casino in Coachella. The festive event features traditional Mexican entertainment and local food vendors.
LGBTQ
Desert Hot Springs Pride, Oct. 21. Desert Hot Springs presents its second annual Pride festival at Cabot’s Pueblo Museum, put on by local nonprofit DiversityDHS. Expect a full day of dancing, performances, arts, and exhibitors.
