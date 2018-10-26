LGBTQ

Palm Springs Leather Pride, Oct. 25–28

It’s one of the longest-running and most successful leather-fetish festivals in the country, complete with clothing-optional pool parties, formal (read: leather or military uniform) cocktail soirées, and, of course, the annual Mr. Palm Springs Leather contest. palmspringsleather pride.org

This Filthy World, Oct. 26

John Waters’ one-man show delves into the director’s personal fascination with true crime, exploitation films, fashion lunacy, and the extremes of sexual politics. Part of the Outlandish Palm Springs performance series at Palm Springs Cultural Center. outlandishps.com

Dance

Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games, Oct. 26

Michael Flatley’s Lord of the Dance: Dangerous Games fuses dance, acrobatics, music, and cutting-edge technology. The spectacle of a performance takes over the stage at Fantasy Springs. fantasyspringsresort.com

Music

REO Speedwagon, Oct. 26

Sing along to throwback favorites like “Keep on Loving You,” “Take It on the Run,” and “In Your Letter” when REO Speedwagon performs at Spotlight 29. spotlight29.com

Jesika von Rabbit with Jason Lee and The R.I.P. Tides, Oct. 27

San Diego surf rockers Jason Lee and The R.I.P. Tides open for Joshua Tree’s own Jesika von Rabbit (who dropped an album last month) at Pappy and Harriet’s. Get there early and order Rabbit’s namesake nachos, a creation all her own loaded with bleu cheese and pico de gallo. pappyandharriets.com

Classic Albums Live, Oct. 27

This group of acclaimed Canadian musicians presents a re-creation of Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon, note for note in its entirety, sans costumes, impersonations, or gimmickry. mccallumtheatre.com

Toby Keith, Oct. 27

Grab your Stetson. The country music giant’s bringing his “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” tour to Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa. hotwatercasino.com

Beyond the Stars

Tyler Henry, Oct. 26

Tyler Henry, a 22-year-old clairvoyant from central California, landed his own E! reality show at the age of 19. The series, Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, documents the personal readings he conducts for various celebrities (the Kardashians, Bobby Brown, and Megan Fox among his clientele). Skeptical? Hear his story and step up to the mic during the audience Q&A at Morongo Casino Resort & Spa. morongocasino resort.com

RUN FOR A CAUSE

Palm Springs Aerial Tram Road Challenge, Oct. 27

An average 1,500 participants, age 5 to 95, test their grit each year by trekking up the paved Tram Way road. Beginning at an elevation of 400 feet, the 6K takes runners and walkers to a finish line at the lower tram station, sited at about 2,600 feet. Buses will be available to take you down the hill after the race. kleinclarksports.com/tram

HALLOWEEN

Howl-O-Ween, Oct. 27–31

Bring the kiddos to The Living Desert for Howl-O-Ween, a “not-so-spooky zoo adventure” with trick-or-treating and autumnal activity stations. Don’t forget to dress up! livingdesert.org

Chili Cook-Off and Car Show, Oct. 27

It’s volunteer versus volunteer at the Palm Springs Air Museum as docents compete for most flavorful chili at the annual Halloween-themed Chili Cook-Off and Car Show. Tastings are $1 each (or six for $5). Between bites, ogle the fleet of more than 100 classic vehicles on display. psam.org

ART

Unsettled, Oct. 27–April 30

Palm Springs Art Museum presents a sweeping exhibition of contemporary art featuring more than 75 artists living or working in the Greater West. Unsettled looks to the future while also honoring the past and those who created cultures and places millennia before the area was declared “unsettled.” psmuseum.org

Culture

Día de los Muertos, Oct. 28

Palm Springs Art Museum celebrates Day of the Dead with autumn-themed activities, interactive workshops, special performances, and docent-led tours. psmuseum.org

Parade

Golf Cart Parade, Oct. 28

Scores of decorated golf carts and marching bands take over El Paseo in Palm Desert during the city’s annual Golf Cart Parade. Launched in the 1960s as a cheeky neighborhood production, it became a yearly event in the 1980s and now draws more than 15,000 onlookers along with coverage from media outlets as far as the Philippines. golfcartparade.com

