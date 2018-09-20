We have Things to Do for this weekend. But trust me, there is a whole lot more out there.

Film

Cinema Diverse is underway at the Palm Springs Cultural Center with a full slate of films to enjoy through the weekend. One highlight is Heklina, founder of the longest-running drag show in San Francisco. The documentary screening Friday night (Sept. 21) is a roast filmed at the Castro Theatre, and Heklina will be present for a Q&A afterward. Also, Sunday afternoon (Sept. 23), actress Lee Meriwether, who for you TV Batman fans remember as the Cat Woman, will appear for a Q&A after the screening of Still Waiting in the Wings. She is part of an all-star cast including Ed Asner, Cindy Williams, Chita Rivera, and Sally Struthers in a film about the trials and tribulations of actors waiting tables in Times Square.

Cathedral City hosts the Hola Mexico Film Festival with screenings beginning Friday (Sept. 21) and running through Sunday (Sept. 23). This is labeled as the largest Mexican film festival outside of Mexico. The film fest is al so linked to the second annual Tejano Music Fest Saturday (Sept. 22) starting at 5 p.m. with the headliner, Los Band Boyz Del Valle.

Sunnylands will show a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds on Friday night (Sept. 21) that introduced actress Tippi Hedren to audiences.