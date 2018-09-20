We have Things to Do for this weekend. But trust me, there is a whole lot more out there.
Film
Cinema Diverse is underway at the Palm Springs Cultural Center with a full slate of films to enjoy through the weekend. One highlight is Heklina, founder of the longest-running drag show in San Francisco. The documentary screening Friday night (Sept. 21) is a roast filmed at the Castro Theatre, and Heklina will be present for a Q&A afterward. Also, Sunday afternoon (Sept. 23), actress Lee Meriwether, who for you TV Batman fans remember as the Cat Woman, will appear for a Q&A after the screening of Still Waiting in the Wings. She is part of an all-star cast including Ed Asner, Cindy Williams, Chita Rivera, and Sally Struthers in a film about the trials and tribulations of actors waiting tables in Times Square.
Cathedral City hosts the Hola Mexico Film Festival with screenings beginning Friday (Sept. 21) and running through Sunday (Sept. 23). This is labeled as the largest Mexican film festival outside of Mexico. The film fest is al so linked to the second annual Tejano Music Fest Saturday (Sept. 22) starting at 5 p.m. with the headliner, Los Band Boyz Del Valle.
Sunnylands will show a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds on Friday night (Sept. 21) that introduced actress Tippi Hedren to audiences.
Music
Two members of The Zombies, Ron Argent and Colin Blunstone, will chat about their five-decade music career and perform some acoustic numbers Friday night (Sept. 21) at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs.
The Morongo Thunder & Lightning Pow Wow, Sept. 21-23, is free to attend, and everyone is considered a participant in the celebration. This is great chance to experience Native American culture and the hospitality of the Morongo Band of Mission Indians.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MORONGO CASINO RESORT
The Morongo Thunder & Lightning Pow Wow is a colorful heritage celebration by the Morongo Band of Mission Indians.
Theater
The live theater season is underway. The Arthur Newman Theatre at The Joslyn Center in Palm Desert plays host to Dead Boys, described as a “confection of comedy, bromance, and horror, filled with unexpected twists,” Sept. 20-23.
Visit the Hi-Desert Playhouse where Walter Cronkite is Dead is playing Friday and Saturday (Sept. 21-22). The comedy tells the story of two women from opposite political spectrums who are detained in an airport bar during an endless weather delay.
Art
The inaugural Agnes Pelton House Garden Party on Saturday evening will give the public a chance to tour the grounds only of this 1938 house built by the late artist in Cathedral City. There will be special presentations of dance, music, and art and a sabi tasting by Wabi Sabi Palm Springs. Admission is $10 at the door.
Giving Back
Breakfast at Timothy’s features a day at the practice of Dr. Timothy Jochen, who has created a day dedicated to making yourself feeling like a million bucks while benefitting the FIND Food Bank on Saturday (Sept. 22) from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.