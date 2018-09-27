Theater

Palm Canyon Theatre opens its season with a classic, Oklahoma, featuring some of the best sing-along tunes like “Oh What a Beautiful Morning”, “People Will Say We’re in Love”, “Kansas City,” and of course, the title song. The musical runs this weekend and next.

Film

In case you didn’t get a chance to check out the films at last weekend’s Cinema Diverse, the LGBTQ film festival will run an abbreviated schedule Friday and Saturday (Sept. 28-29) at the Mary Pickford Theatre in Cathedral City, Some of the films shown last weekend will be on the docket, including Mapplethope, which attracted a long line last weekend, and there will also be several new films.

Community Service

Join volunteers from across the country who are visiting parks and open spaces. This site, at the base of Beauty Mountain, is in need of clean up and some weed removal. Access involves driving on a dirt road. Bring gloves, sun protection, wear long pants and sturdy shoes.Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 29).

Boxing

Set to stream on Facebook Watch Sept. 29 with more than 200,000 viewers, Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino will feature Jorge “El Nino De Oro” Linares (44-4, 27 KOs), the former king of the 135-pound division and one of boxing’s top fighters, in a return to the ring in a new division facing Abner “Pin”Cotto (23-3, 12KOs) in a 12-round,140-pound battle.