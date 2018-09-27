Music
Styx has averaged well over 100 shows a year uninterrupted since 1999, and they are one of the more popular events at The Show in Rancho Mirage. Look for Styx to play a mix of its classics (Renegade, Come Sail Away, The Grand Illusion, Blue Collar Man, and Too Much Time on My Hands), andkey selections from The Mission (their first studio album of all-new material in 14 years that was released last year) when they hit the stage at 8 p.m. Friday (Sept. 28).
Boy George and Culture Club will be joined by Tom Bailey of the Thompson Twins and The B52s at 8 p.m. Friday (Sept. 28) at Morongo Casino, Resort & Spa. Expect to hear new songs from the headliner’s new album, Life.
Equally proficient on guitar and harmonica, Chris Janson made his first mark in the music industry as a songwriter, penning country superstar Tim McGraw’s 2012 hit, “Truck Yeah.” In early 2017, Janson dropped his biggest hit to date, “Fix a Drink,” followed by his sophomore album, Everybody. After his debut performance at Nashville’s legendary Ryman Auditorium in early 2018, country star Keith Urban invited Janson to become the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry. Janson performs at 8 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 29) at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella.
Chris Janson
Theater
Palm Canyon Theatre opens its season with a classic, Oklahoma, featuring some of the best sing-along tunes like “Oh What a Beautiful Morning”, “People Will Say We’re in Love”, “Kansas City,” and of course, the title song. The musical runs this weekend and next.
Film
In case you didn’t get a chance to check out the films at last weekend’s Cinema Diverse, the LGBTQ film festival will run an abbreviated schedule Friday and Saturday (Sept. 28-29) at the Mary Pickford Theatre in Cathedral City, Some of the films shown last weekend will be on the docket, including Mapplethope, which attracted a long line last weekend, and there will also be several new films.
Community Service
Join volunteers from across the country who are visiting parks and open spaces. This site, at the base of Beauty Mountain, is in need of clean up and some weed removal. Access involves driving on a dirt road. Bring gloves, sun protection, wear long pants and sturdy shoes.Registration begins at 8:45 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 29).
Boxing
Set to stream on Facebook Watch Sept. 29 with more than 200,000 viewers, Golden Boy Fight Night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino will feature Jorge “El Nino De Oro” Linares (44-4, 27 KOs), the former king of the 135-pound division and one of boxing’s top fighters, in a return to the ring in a new division facing Abner “Pin”Cotto (23-3, 12KOs) in a 12-round,140-pound battle.
Comedy
He may be 92, but Mel Brooks has not lost his comedic timing by any stretch. An Evening with Mel Brooks will explore the legendary filmmaker’s life as an actor, writer, producer, and director through personal anecdotes and clips from some of his most memorable movies at 8 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 29) at Agua Caliente Casino Resort Spa in Rancho Mirage.
Mel Brooks