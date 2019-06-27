Things to Do This Weekend, June 27-30

GO: SKATELIFE / THROUGH JULY 15

Skatelife, an exhibit at Art Pop across from the Arrive Hotel in Palm Springs, includes virtual reality (VR) videos, prints, and old school 3D, of professional and semi pro skateboarders. The exhibit is a celebration of each athlete’s creativity and talent, while demonstrating a progression of technology from 3D photographs to digital images to VR. cinerebelvr.com

GO: STONEWALL 50TH ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATION / JUNE 28

Stonewall Gardens, Palm Springs’ first senior assisted living village for the LGBT community and friends, will host its annual LGBT Pride Community Open House that will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York. Palm Springs City Council Member Lisa Middleton will be the featured speaker. stonewallgardens.com

WATCH: Hunks / June 28

Did somebody say ladies’ night? See the Hunks’ washboard abs at Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com

WATCH: Cool Runnings / June 28

Summer nights mean dive-in movies at the Arrive hotel in Palm Springs. This month, the projector showcases Cool Runnings. arrivehotels.com

GROOVE: GENE EVARO JR. / JUNE 28

Hailing from Joshua Tree, Gene Evaro Jr. brings a mix of soul, folk, electronic, and funk music to Pappy & Harriet’s. Evaro is currently touring in support of his third full length album, Like its 1965 released last year.

pappyandharrets.com

GO: GRAND OPENING OF FULL PSYCLE / JUNE 29

After a soft opening to introduce the spin cycling classes in downtown Palm Springs, Full Psycle makes its grand opening with raffles, giveaways, plus food and beverages all day. fullpsycle.com

GROOVE: Slice of Summer / June 28–30

The Hi-Desert Master Chorus sings a selection of songs synonymous with beaches and barbecues at the Hi-Desert Cultural Center in Joshua Tree. hidesertculturalcenter.org