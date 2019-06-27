Things to Do This Weekend, June 27-30

GO: LAVENDER FESTIVAL / THROUGH JUNE 30
Highland Springs Ranch & Inn and 123 Farm in Cherry Valley (a scenic 40-minute drive from Palm Springs) celebrate the lavender harvest with organic goods, live music, farm-to-table eats, and fun workshops. Take the perfect purple-hued Insta shot in the fields. hsresort.com
GO: ROUTE 66 EXHIBIT AT LA QUINTA MUSEUM / THROUGH SEPT. 14
The La Quinta Museum is excited to open the new exhibit about the cultural and artistic influence of Route 66 in California. This exhibit is a compilation of memories about the Historic Route 66, about how the Mother Road’s past dialogues with the present, and the adventurous spirits who get their kicks on the road. The exhibit showcases the photography of Andy Romanoff and Brian Helder; Wendy Jack’s detailed diorama of a gas station and souvenir shop; a collective art installation from local artists, along with Route 66 artifacts and informative and interactive panels. playinlaquinta.com
WATCH: RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL / THROUGH JULY 15
Called “the stage mother of all musicals,” the Desert Rose Playhouse production of Ruthless! The Musical is over-the-top camp at its very best. desertroseplayhouse.org
Robbie Wayne and Lizzie Schmelling star in Ruthless! The Musical.
GO: SKATELIFE / THROUGH JULY 15
Skatelife, an exhibit at Art Pop across from the Arrive Hotel in Palm Springs, includes virtual reality (VR) videos, prints, and old school 3D, of professional and semi pro skateboarders. The exhibit is a celebration of each athlete’s creativity and talent, while demonstrating a progression of technology from 3D photographs to digital images to VR. cinerebelvr.com
GO: STONEWALL 50TH ANNIVERSARY COMMEMORATION / JUNE 28
Stonewall Gardens, Palm Springs’ first senior assisted living village for the LGBT community and friends, will host its annual LGBT Pride Community Open House that will commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in New York. Palm Springs City Council Member Lisa Middleton will be the featured speaker. stonewallgardens.com
WATCH: Hunks / June 28
Did somebody say ladies’ night? See the Hunks’ washboard abs at Agua Caliente in Rancho Mirage. hotwatercasino.com
WATCH: Cool Runnings / June 28
Summer nights mean dive-in movies at the Arrive hotel in Palm Springs. This month, the projector showcases Cool Runnings. arrivehotels.com
GROOVE: GENE EVARO JR. / JUNE 28
Hailing from Joshua Tree, Gene Evaro Jr. brings a mix of soul, folk, electronic, and funk music to Pappy & Harriet’s. Evaro is currently touring in support of his third full length album, Like its 1965 released last year.
pappyandharrets.com
GO: GRAND OPENING OF FULL PSYCLE / JUNE 29
After a soft opening to introduce the spin cycling classes in downtown Palm Springs, Full Psycle makes its grand opening with raffles, giveaways, plus food and beverages all day. fullpsycle.com
GROOVE: Slice of Summer / June 28–30
The Hi-Desert Master Chorus sings a selection of songs synonymous with beaches and barbecues at the Hi-Desert Cultural Center in Joshua Tree. hidesertculturalcenter.org
GROOVE: Summer Rap Jam / June 29
Warren G has friends in high places. He’s Dr. Dre’s half-brother, and he spent the early 1990s rapping alongside childhood pals Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg in the group 213. But the musician’s success isn’t due solely to his time in the Dogg house. At the request of director John Singleton, G produced the song “Indo Smoke” for Poetic Justice’s soundtrack in 1993. Def Jam Recordings signed him based on the tune’s success, and five studio albums (and two Grammy nods) followed.
Warren G spent the early 1990s rapping alongside childhood pals Snoop Dogg and Nate Dogg in the group 213.
If G was one of the kings of ’90s rap, the Ying Yang Twins owned the early aughts — as fans of their 2000 single “Whistle While You Twurk” can attest. Consisting of rappers Kaine and D-Roc (bios are quick to establish that “they are not actually twin brothers”), the duo collaborated with Lil Jon on 2002’s “Get Low” and found themselves on heavy club rotation.
Nightclubs, it seems, are often where stars arise. Rumor has it that North Carolina–born performer Petey Pablo caught the ear of Jive Records’ A&R man by rapping in a New York City club bathroom. He released Diary of a Sinner: 1st Entry with the label in 2001, scooping up a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album.
All three artists appear at Spotlight 29 Casino in Coachella for a sizzling summer show — so get ready to “Regulate,” “Shake,” and “Freek-a-Leek.” spotlight29.com
GO: THE RED KIMONO PROJECT / JUNE 29
Attend an open house featuring the portraiture artwork of local artist David Fairrington, whose Red Kimono Project celebrates the LGBTQ community through a series of portraits of individuals in the Coachella Valley wearing the red kimono. The exhibition will remain at the cultural center through September. eventbrite.com
GO: CVREP WRITERS STUDIO STAGED READINGS / JUNE 30
The CVRep Writers Studio will present its seventh annual “Tales from the Twilight Café” program of staged readings at the new CVRep Playhouse in Cathedral City. “Each year the Twilight Café is the culmination of our studio’s season with a program that includes a variety of pieces in different forms that our members have worked on throughout the year,” said Andy Harmon, director of the readings and head of the Writers Studio. “This is a ‘magazine-style’ show, so there’s something for everyone.” cvrep.org
