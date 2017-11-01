Bespoke Gin

You might call Kurt Cyr a modern-day Renaissance man. He’s an interior designer, an architectural tour guide, a salon organizer, and a maker of whatever strikes his fancy, including, as of a couple years ago, that ubiquitous Palm Springs cocktail staple: gin. In true Cyr style, he stumbled upon juniper berries, the liquor’s core botanical, on the property of Makerville — an artists’ collective he co-founded at an old Elks Lodge up Highway 74 near Mountain Center — and decided to create what has now become his signature gin.

“The California juniper needs high elevations and we’re at 4,200 feet up there, so when I discovered the juniper, that was really the impetus. I thought ‘Well, I like gin,’ so I taught myself how to make it,” says Cyr, who gave himself a crash course through online research in addition to devouring boozy books like The Drunken Botanist.

Rather than distill from scratch, Cyr uses vodka as a base and carries out a multistep infusion process in small batches at his Palm Springs home. He steeps with ground coriander and juniper for a few days before filtering and then infuses the gin to create top notes that vary with the season — the zest of lemon or grapefruit along with star anise or cardamom in the spring and summer; orange in the autumn; and stronger flavors of allspice, clove, black pepper, and even pinecones around the holidays. Cyr also started aging the spirit in oak barrels to soften some of the liquor’s harsher notes. “I’m always mixing it up. I can have four different flavors going at a time,” he says.