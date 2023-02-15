This 1940s Gem Blends Spanish Colonial and Modernist Styles

THE DRAW

Jan fell hard for the original steel-factory casement windows and the mountain views framed by towering palms. Before escrow closed, the couple encouraged me to articulate her vision of a romantic, transportive retreat imbued with warmth and a strong sense of place. She wanted every element to feel like it could have always been there, from the new clay-tile roofs and the exterior of warm white stucco to the new outdoor spaces. Now, she says, this private compound has become both a refuge and a magnet for their adult children and grandchildren — a gift they are thrilled to share.

THE DESIGN

The original design had elements of both Spanish Colonial Revival and modernist styles. The new neutral exterior accented by dark, contrasting windows and trim is understated, as are the interior finishes. Their unification creates spatial flow from inside to outside, making the house feel larger than its modest size. I revised and simplified the main house floorplan and created a site plan with a series of outdoor rooms defined by the existing house, a new casita, new pool and spa, hardscape, and plantings. Outdoor rooms include a dining pavilion, firepit seating, bocce court, sunbathing area, an entry court, and breakfast patio — all oriented to capture the views. Jan has remarked that “the buildings and garden are seamless.” From every room, she feels connected to the lush outdoors.