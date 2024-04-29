This Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage Wedding Had a Jeopardy Seating Chart

Danny and Andrew with their loved ones.
PHOTOGRAPHY BY TOD DANFORTH PHOTOGRAPHY
Amid the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles, Danny and Andrew experienced something even more magical: Sparks that flew from the moment they met, setting the stage for romance.
It all started with a swipe on an app and a same-day date for coffee, despite Danny’s disdain for the caffeinated drink. Beyond the coffee, the couple found a connection brewing — Andrew says he “literally felt sparks fly,” while Danny didn’t want the date to end.
Three years and seven months of shared adventures, laughter, and unwavering support led to Andrew popping the question during a surprise picnic on the beach in Santa Barbara. “Of course,” Danny replied.
For the momentous occasion, the dapper duo orchestrated a weekend filled with unforgettable moments, kicking off with pizza and wine at Birba and ending with a lively Sunday brunch. But it was love story that took center stage at the luxurious and elegant Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage. Beneath the vast desert sky, surrounded by loved ones, they exchanged handwritten vows that moved each other to tears.
This celebration of their journey was adorned with personal touches, including their cherished pup, Oreo, who stole the show as ring bearer. From signature cocktails like the Oreorita and Oreo Spritz to their interactive seating chart — a whimsical, homemade Jeopardy board with clues about each guest — every detail spoke volumes of the lively bond between Danny and Andrew.
