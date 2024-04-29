This Ritz-Carlton Rancho Mirage Wedding Had a Jeopardy Seating Chart

Amid the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles, Danny and Andrew experienced something even more magical: Sparks that flew from the moment they met, setting the stage for romance.

It all started with a swipe on an app and a same-day date for coffee, despite Danny’s disdain for the caffeinated drink. Beyond the coffee, the couple found a connection brewing — Andrew says he “literally felt sparks fly,” while Danny didn’t want the date to end.