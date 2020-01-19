Midcentury Magicians

One of the most eagerly anticipated events during every Modernism Week is the unveiling of the latest top-to-bottom renovation by Thomboy Properties, Inc. —aka designers Jackie Thomas and DeeAnn McCoy. The talented duo take midcentury homes that have been neglected and — with a lot of hard work and imagination — transform them into beautiful properties that embrace and respect the past while incorporating 21st-century amenities.

In 2005, the couple bought their first house in the desert in the Palmer & Krisel-designed community of Canyon View Estates. Then, in 2010, they moved here full time from Portland, Oregon — where Thomas worked for Nike and McCoy ran her own ad agency — to establish Thomboy Properties and pursue their passion for midcentury modern architecture.

Among the many properties they have renovated are a number of homes by Stan Sackley, an architect who has slowly begun to draw the attention of midcentury aficionados who were previously more familiar with the work of his contemporaries such as William Krisel, William F. Cody, or Donald Wexler.