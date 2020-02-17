A Tour de Force in Thunderbird Heights

Sleek steel-and-glass entry gates greet you as you approach this contemporary estate in Rancho Mirage’s premier community of Thunderbird Heights. They open to reveal a sprawling residence that was stripped to the studs, completely rebuilt, and designed with clean, modern architecture and walls of glass. Its circular driveway has two garages and space for eight cars.

A double-door entry leads into the home’s enormous great room where you’ll find high ceilings; a floating linear fireplace with a marble hearth and a surround that employs the same unique, concrete-looking ceramic tile that flows throughout the home; and slide-away glass doors that open to reveal the patio and an outdoor dining area.

Dramatic mountain, valley, and city-light views are enjoyed both indoors and out, while wide hallways and contemporary lighting fixtures distinguish the interior of the over 5,300-square foot, four-bedroom (all en-suite), five-bathroom home that also has an office, wine room, and casita with its own separate entry.

The cutting-edge, gourmet kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops, an island with under-counter seating, glossy self-closing cabinetry, state-of-the-art Bosch appliances — including a double-door refrigerator — and a coffee bar.

An oversized master suite features a sitting area complete with a sleek fireplace and a beautiful marble hearth. The elegant and dramatic en-suite has Caesarstone on the walls and floor, a dry sauna, a freestanding tub, rain shower, two walk-in closets, and access to the outdoors.

The massive homesite is complemented by mature trees and plantings, a completely refinished pool and raised spa with a spillway between them that is surrounded by spacious sun and shade patios, a lush lawn, and travertine decking.

The property was also rebuilt with energy-efficiency in mind and has an owned solar system.

Thunderbird Heights is an exclusive, hillside community and one of the desert’s oldest and most historic developments. Known as the “Playground of the Presidents,” it is located across from Thunderbird Country Club where you’ll enjoy a par-71 classic course. Four U.S. presidents — Dwight Eisenhower, Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford and George W. Bush — have played golf there, and Ford and his wife, Betty, later built a house in Thunderbird Heights. The community also served on several occasions as a vacation getaway for Barack and Michelle Obama.

Listing price: $4,200,000

70288 Pecos Road, Rancho Mirage

