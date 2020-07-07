Head for the Heights

With the property covering more than a half acre, this 5,300 square foot home in Rancho Mirage equally covers a lot of ground. Originally built in 1963, the four bedroom, five bath Thunderbird Heights residence has been completely renovated all the way down to the studs.

Dramatic mountain and city-light views come into focus once you pass through two glass and steel entry gates to reveal the single-family home. A double-door entry takes you into an expansive great room with high ceiling, a floating linear fireplace, slide-away glass doors to the patio, and a dining area.

Navigate the interiors on concrete tile via wide hallways, notice the contemporary lighting fixtures, and HDTVs are featured throughout. Bosch appliances highlight an airy kitchen area with an island and a exhaust fan that comes from the ceiling and is elevated above the stove. Quartz countertops, a breakfast room, coffee bar, and glossy self-closing cabinetry complete the look.

The master suite has plenty of room to spare, but gives off a cozy feeling with a sleek wall fireplace and sitting area. The suite features two walk-in closets, a dry sauna, stand-alone tub, and rain shower.

The pool and spa have been completely refinished, and a spillway between is surrounded by spacious sun and shade patios, a lush lawn, and travertine decking.

Listing price: 4,200,000

70288 Pecos Road, Rancho Mirage

John Nelson and Cat Moe

Nelson-Moe Properties

Compass

74199 El Paseo, Suite 200

Palm Desert, CA 92260

760-774-8587

nelsonmoeproperties.com