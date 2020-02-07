New Modernism at Thunderbird Heights

As surprising as the reality that the home is a recent build is the fact that the architects are based in Seattle and the interior design firm, Maison Inc., is based in Portland, Oregon. Both firms had worked previously with the owners on the renovation of a historic Portland mansion. They knew the couple would be decisive, but that their personal tastes often diverge. “He wanted clean and modern, fresh and simple. She wanted granny-chic Old Palm Springs with mixed patterns — more Sunnylands and cocktails at 4 p.m. than Frank Sinatra,” says Maison Inc. president and lead designer Joelle Nessen. “Both have a strong voice. We needed to unify them in comfortable family spaces that are elegant but not pretentious.”

From quintessential terrazzo floors to retro botanical textiles, each voice is represented. The quaint and cozy vintage-modern fairytale penned through its architecture and design seems to leap from the pages of 1955. The main house provides three bedrooms and 3.5 baths, plus an office that lounges like a den. Vintage lamps, artwork, and accessories add shine and a brush of color — either fun or soothing depending on the space. The mixed-use family room lives up to its name. A round table for games, a bar for casual entertaining, and a sofa for watching movies mingle under the original post-and-beam wood ceiling. Formality elevates the living room where a floating hearth complements a brick fireplace surround. “The shape and delicate scale of the furniture has that 1950s vibe,” says Nessen, who commissioned most of the furnishings to be custom-made in Portland. An adjacent dining area sits in the open kitchen. Fifteen can be seated between the stools at the double-waterfall island and the Design Within Reach chairs around the custom brass-base table. The walls favor glass for light and views with the exception of yellow tile for impact. Below eye level, custom oak cabinetry maintains the aesthetic while keeping essentials within easy reach.

A wood inset in the kitchen ceiling ties the space to the original post-and-beam ceiling in the family room.

Along the corridor to the bedrooms, the architects replaced one wall with glass. The other, faced with brick, serves as a gallery wall. That hallway from the communal spaces to the private sanctuary creates one of the home’s most remarkable moments, with desert landscape on one side and art on the other. “We wanted the master to have its own secret universe,” says Silk, referring to its luxurious set of amenities. A floating wall separates a vanity and wood-lined closet from the bed that faces a private patio and Zen garden. From the shower in the master bathroom, one can step out into an outdoor shower secluded by vegetation. “One of the ideas I had, and Anne really made it happen, was floor-to-ceiling glass in as many places as we could and to have the landscape feel like it was growing right out of the house,” Silk says. “Like you are looking into a desert terrarium.”

In the master bath, a custom vanity with Pental Surfaces quartz countertops draws the eye toward Nesen’s custom shower wall of Bisazza glass mosaic tile. Vintage- style sconces from Visual Comfort & Co.

In the children’s bedroom, Nessen borrowed a pair of lemon-yellow vintage headboards that were left in the guesthouse and layered them on yellow wallpaper. Down a walkway from the Thunderbird Heights main home, Silk retained the casita’s footprint but added two en suite bathrooms to the mirror-image suites. “Having warmth in the materials throughout the house was important to the client,” says Marchetti of the home’s overall palette. “Nothing is refrigerator white. We used off-white, bronze metal, and stained oak that looks more like teak for that midcentury feeling. Even the custom terrazzo floor is an off-white base blended with light and dark brown rocks and shells.”

The Thunderbird Heights home’s warmth intensifies through Nessen’s art and accessories handpicked locally at Stewart Galleries, Christopher Anthony Ltd., The Shops at Thirteen Forty Five, and Palm Canyon Galleria. “I love the desert. I love the elegance and easy living of it all,” she says of why the project resonated with her. “As designers, it’s a place that’s inspiring for all of us. We spent time on the ground sourcing a mix of old-school oil paintings and other vintage.” More new than old, it is nonetheless a home that speaks with its architecture, moves with its details, and stays with you like a vivid childhood dream when you reluctantly pass back through those metal gates and time speeds up again.