Tickets Are on Sale for Modernism Week Fall Preview 2021

Fall Preview provides an opportunity to celebrate midcentury modern architecture, lifestyle, and design. Guests may participate in events and activities that are new and unique to this year, returning favorites, and events that will also be offered during the annual 11-day festival in February 2022. Tickets for the more than 40 events are on sale at modernismweek.com.

Each year Modernism Week teams up with builders and designers to offer tours of its featured homes. Offered during Fall Preview will be “Seventies Sackley,” “Sunburst Palms" and a special addition, “Limón”. Tickets are $35 and tours are held each day.

Modernism Week’s signature Premier Double Decker architectural bus tour provides guests with a 2.5-hour overview of significant civic and commercial buildings, as well as residential properties. Daily tours will depart from the Palm Springs Convention Center, where Modernism Week will have a box office and attendees may purchase tickets to Fall Preview events.