Tickets Are on Sale for Modernism Week Fall Preview 2021

The famous Premier Double Decker architectural bus tour gives riders a great overview of the architectural history of Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPH BY DAVID A. LEE
Modernism Week’s 2021 Fall Preview returns Oct. 14-17 at various locations in Greater Palm Springs. Highlights include three designer Featured Home Tour properties, historic walking tours, architectural bus tours, the Modernism Show and Sale – Fall Edition, educational events, evening cocktail parties, and much more.
Fall Preview provides an opportunity to celebrate midcentury modern architecture, lifestyle, and design. Guests may participate in events and activities that are new and unique to this year, returning favorites, and events that will also be offered during the annual 11-day festival in February 2022. Tickets for the more than 40 events are on sale at modernismweek.com.
Each year Modernism Week teams up with builders and designers to offer tours of its featured homes. Offered during Fall Preview will be “Seventies Sackley,” “Sunburst Palms" and a special addition, “Limón”. Tickets are $35 and tours are held each day.
Modernism Week’s signature Premier Double Decker architectural bus tour provides guests with a 2.5-hour overview of significant civic and commercial buildings, as well as residential properties. Daily tours will depart from the Palm Springs Convention Center, where Modernism Week will have a box office and attendees may purchase tickets to Fall Preview events.
PHOTOGRAPH BY DAVID A. LEE
Built in 1956, the “Sunburst Palms” features a goldenrod yellow St. Charles kitchen.
Don’t miss the popular Cul de Sac A-Go-Go! home tour on Oct. 17. This time capsule midcentury extravaganza is unlike anything you’ve experienced before with homes on tour, classic cars, music, dancers, and high fashion that will take you back to the late 1960s. Tour six homes designed by William Krisel in this quaint South Palm Springs cul-de-sac.
The biggest party of the weekend is the festive Opening Night Party and Early Buying Preview Reception at the Modernism Show & Sale on Oct. 15 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.
PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY MODERNISM WEEK
Designed by William F. Cody, the Abernathy House is formed by two L-shaped sections linked at their joints by a central square unit.
Tickets are available in advance for $75 online or at the door for $85 and include daily re-entry to the show. The Show and Sale, which offers important 20th and 21st century objects, furniture, art and textiles from more than 40+ premier national and international decorative and fine arts dealers, continues Oct 16.and 17.
Following the Fall Preview, Modernism Week’s signature 11-day festival will take place February 17-27, 2022. Tickets will be available Nov. 1 starting at noon PST. To receive updates, visit modernismweek.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.