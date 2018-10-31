Rob Belushi knows people like to make it about him, but he knows better.

With a last name like Belushi, the comparisons are inevitable to his late uncle, John, and his father, Jim.

“You’re really only as good as the people you play with up there,” says Rob, who will appear on stage with Tim Stoltenberg during the Joshua Tree International Improv Comedy Festival, Nov. 9-11.

Rob Belushi and Stoltenberg form the comedic duo called Courtesy Shuttle, a two-man improv group that will perform improv and host a workshop in Joshua Tree. The duo has headlined and performed at many improv and comedy festivals across the country. They have also appeared separately in movies and on television shows including Ballers, Chicago P.D., The Mentalist, Failure to Launch, and How I Met Your Mother.

Stoltenberg and Belushi’s workshop is titled Taking It Personally: Emotional Vulnerability as a Foundation in Long Form Improvisation. This workshop will focus on emotional resonance and vulnerability.