For more than 100 years, California has maintained an obsession sparked by the introduction of bright, glazed tiles at the Panama-California Exposition in 1915. This led to a wave of companies producing these decorative squares.

The state’s naturally rich clay deposits allowed the art form to develop from the ground up — at a time when Mission Revival, Mediterranean, and Spanish Colonial architecture offered a clean canvas on which to display it. Many still love the “Malibu tile” style, but it could hardly be considered hip.

So what’s new at the California tile houses? Tile designers keenly track the trends, which move quickly. Current patterns stay highly graphic (but shy away from chevrons). Fish scales, fans, and scallop shapes lend a feeling of movement, especially when installed in an array of colors. Hexagons and octagons are strong choices, as are tiles designed to create a varying effect depending on which way the tiles are turned. Earthy glazed tiles, such as Moroccan zellige terracotta, bring a shine that still has warmth.

While it’s easy to get swept up in new looks that skitter across backsplashes and tiled showers, these building blocks of beauty can get expensive and laborious to install (and remove). Tile was never made for fleeting romance or a dating game of trial and error. Know your taste. Or choose a timeless option that will still look great when you change the surrounding environment. For those who dare, we tracked down a few new releases from across the state.

Heartland crop circles at Fireclay Tile

A beacon of handmade tile since 1986, Fireclay Tile quips that its San Francisco showroom sits “at the corner of Technology and Design.” That metaphorical intersection sums up the Fireclay model.

Founder Paul Burns became his uncle’s apprentice at age 10, carrying on a family ceramics tradition that dates back to the 1920s. Every tile is made to order in California’s agricultural heartland (the factory in Aromas uses repurposed storage buildings that once served an apple orchard). Despite the pastoral setting, Fireclay embraces modern methods, incorporating recycled materials into its products and offering custom hand painting (plus an online tool to get you started).

The newest line, the Agrarian Collection (left), celebrates the company’s roots, tipping its hat to the natural landscape that surrounds the factory. Eight patterns in three hand-painted color motifs emulate geometric crop layouts, as captured by aerial photography. Combine them or turn the pattern on its side — this collection is a toy box in warm, cool, and all-white palettes.

In forecasting tile trends through 2018, Fireclay says intricate patterns will shift toward the monochromatic, with interlocking shapes creating subtle texture. Deep colors that evoke emotion are also on the radar; company favorites include Venetian Green, Navy Blue, Hunter Green, and Basalt.