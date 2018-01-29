British-born photographer Tim Street-Porter’s first book of architectural images, Freestyle: The New Architecture and Interior Design From Los Angeles was celebrated at a Gehry-designed restaurant in Venice Beach called Rebecca’s. It was 1985, and the seaside town was still hip and cheap and just a little bit funky around the edges. At the publication party was the usual Venice crowd of that era: artists and architects, surfers and gangsters, a smattering of Hollywood glitterati. Street-Porter was overjoyed when designer Ray Eames showed up but was mystified when told aquatic actress Esther Williams was also in attendance.

“It finally struck me,” he recalled recently, “that she must have thought a book called Freestyle was about swimming.”

As both an author and a photographer, Street-Porter has since completed 20 more books on architecture and design. In one of his most well-known photo studies of his adopted city, L.A. Modern, he also includes images from Palm Springs such as the Kaufmann House. “We [his partner is writer Annie Kelly] have been coming to Palm Springs since the early ’80s,” Street-Porter says. “We loved the architecture and staying in some of the old hotels. It was only the last few years that we realized it evolved into this extremely cool place.”

After photographing interior designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard’s redo of the Colony Palms Hotel, Street-Porter was inspired to focus his lens on 17 select properties in the valley for his new Rizzoli book, Palm Springs: A Modernist Paradise. A number of the homes, such as Frey House II, Sunnylands, and the Ship of the Desert, will be familiar to those passionate about desert modernism. Others, such as the Hearst residence, the Cody Glass House, and the Leff-Florsheim House, may be new to even seasoned aficionados. Whether previously documented or not, Street-Porter’s unique photographic perspective makes every page a visual thrill.

Though the photographer spent five years on this project, last year was his favor-ite because of the vibrant colors revealed in both landscape and structures by the record rains. For months afterward, he tried to think of the appropriate metaphor to describe the crystalline air and snow-capped San Jacinto Mountains that greeted him every day. “I finally decided,” he says, “that it was like lying in a giant margarita glass rimmed with salt.”