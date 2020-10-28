Joe Timo — Vision 2020

Like so many other families, the Timos came to Palm Springs on vacation, fell in love with it, and bought a house. It’s been 20 years since they moved here from Brooklyn, New York, and founded Timo’s Air Conditioning & Heating.

President Joe Timo Jr. owns and operates the company with his father, CEO Joe Timo Sr. “We service, repair, and tune up air-conditioning and heating systems,” Timo Jr. says. “We also install new systems and replace equipment. This year, more than ever, due to COVID-19, we’ve been focusing on indoor air quality and air purification,” he says. “We kill up to 97 percent of germs, viruses, and bacteria not just in the air but on furniture, countertops, and doorknobs.”

The company employs more than 40 people and responds to 80 service calls a day. The family-style service and local roots set them apart, Timo asserts.

“Eighty percent of our technicians come from local schooling here in the desert, such as College of the Desert, Mayfield College, and the Center for Employment Training,” he says. “The opportunity for employment in this industry will always be here.”

Even when they’re not working, the Timos are together. “We’re an old-school Italian family where my mom still cooks every Sunday for us,” he says. “My sisters and all my nephews get together, and we all go over to Grandma’s house for a big Sunday dinner. It’s important to us.”

VIDEO: Joe Timo talks about the company’s 20 years in the desert.