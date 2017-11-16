The 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) will present Timothée Chalamet with the Rising Star Award – Actor at its annual Film Awards Gala for his performance in Call Me By Your Name. The Film Awards Gala, hosted by Mary Hart, will be held Jan. 2 at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The Festival runs January 4-15, 2018.



“Timothée Chalamet gives a stirring performance as Elio, a 17-year-old on the brink of passion and self-discovery. It’s an intimate and erotic performance that transports the audience to another time and place and stays with us long after we’ve left the theater,” said Festival Chairman Harold Matzner.

Past recipients of the Rising Star Award include Ruth Negga, Alicia Vikander, Jennifer Lawrence, Scarlett Johansson, Anna Kendrick, Dakota Fanning, Terrence Howard and Adam Beach.



Distributed by Sony Pictures Classics, Call Me By Your Name, the new film by Luca Guadagnino, is a sensual and transcendent tale of first love, based on the acclaimed novel by André Aciman. The film stars Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, and Michael Stuhlbarg.