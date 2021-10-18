Timothy Jochen, M.D. – Vision 2021

When Timothy Jochen, M.D. began his medical career in San Francisco, he recalls that, despite meetings with doctors and attending events, he could never land a single referral. That changed when he moved to the desert 20 years ago and launched Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center.

“When I came to the Coachella Valley,” he says, “I’d dedicate one day a week to meet doctors and go to events, and every single person I met would refer to me. I think relationship building has really been instrumental in becoming successful in the Coachella Valley.”

Now, people come from all over the world to receive his signature treatments. So, it comes as no surprise that he’s an advocate for others opening businesses in the desert. “We’ve seen a huge influx of new people, especially after the pandemic,” he says. “These new people have changed the demographic a little bit and provided an opportunity for more businesses to come here and be successful.”

The outlook looks even brighter for Contour. Jochen’s practice has grown from a single room in an office in Palm Springs to three locations, with plans to increase the space locally and also expand into Loma Linda. The company has added two new doctors this year and plans to add a third next year.

“I couldn’t be successful without the support of the community,” Jochen says. “I’m always touched by the warmth and the embrace of new people to the valley.”

