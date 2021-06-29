The Path to Possibility

Doing her part to put a little more representation out there into the world, she shares stories about her own experiences as a full-time physician, wife, and mother — her son, Wesley, is 3 — alongside anecdotes from colleagues in various procedural and surgical fields.

“You have to see different examples of something before you can know it exists,” Hamilton says. “I think for women in medicine and women in male-dominated fields, that’s especially true. They’re seen as unicorns. Sometimes I feel like I’m oversharing online, but I know that it’s going to help someone. I envision someone who is a year or two into medical school or residency finding me on the internet in the middle of the night, and that is why this blog exists.”

During her own residency, Hamilton remembers feeling like “the weird one” when it came time to declare her focus to her superiors. “I actually had one guy say, ‘You’re going to do that? Yeah, right!’ I think he was just taken aback. I think he didn’t expect me to say that — and he was one of the nice attendings. It was one of the pricklier attendings with a gruffer exterior who took me aside and said, ‘Of course you can do this career if you want to,’” she shares. “That was a really formative moment for me, and it’s something I share with other people. You can make a huge difference in someone’s early career because they’re that impressionable.”