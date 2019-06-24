Find Your Flow

Erica Blitz is an author and internationally renowned yoga instructor who hosts classes at Yoga Soup in downtown Santa Barbara. She also curates programming for wellness retreats; facilitates yoga teacher training sessions in the United States, Canada, and Dubai; and wrote and starred in Seasons 3 and 4 of the television series Namaste Yoga, available on Amazon. ericablitz.com

Marie Grujicic-Delage studied theater, dance, and art in her native France. Upon moving stateside, she danced professionally and worked as a creative director for Cirque du Soleil; appeared as a body-double for famous blondes including Heidi Klum and Charlize Theron; and cultivated an interest in yoga practice. She now teaches yoga at various locations in Los Angeles. mariegrujicic-delage.com

