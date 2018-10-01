Tizoc DeAztlan, 39

Principal, DeAztlan Consulting

Tizoc DeAztlan was born and raised in the valley, and after moving away for a decade he realized, “This is home.” As a consultant, he helps his clients achieve their financial and political objectives.

As director of Run with Los Muertos, the 5K event he and his wife, Briana, started, he challenges residents of all ages and abilities to up their health and wellness while celebrating arts and culture. Now in its sixth year, the event features talent from different regions of Mexico, as well as local and Mexican artists.

VIDEO: Tizoc DeAztlan speaks about starting Run with Los Muertos.