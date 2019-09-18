TLC, Heather Small Highlight Pride Festival

TLC, Heather Small, Kristine W, Maxine Nightingale, and BETTY top the lineup of the 2019 Greater Palm Springs Pride Festival. The festival will take place Nov. 1-3 in downtown Palm Springs.
TLC, the four-time Grammy award-winning “best-selling American girl-group of all-time” will be featured in a 60-minute concert on Nov. 2, and lead nearly 100 other acts for the city’s annual Pride festivities. Formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1990, the group quickly rose to fame earning four multi-platinum albums and four number-one singles: “Creep”; “Waterfalls,” one of pop history’s most prominent HIV/AIDS-awareness anthems; “No Scrubs”; and “Unpretty,” a body-positive message that has inspired self-confidence for a generation.
TLC sets the stage for an unprecedented and diverse group of LGBTQ+ and allied performers. Regardless of genre, this year’s performers will come together on the Festival’s four stages to embrace the theme, Millions of Moments of Pride.
The Arenas District Merchants Association presents a weekend of pop, drag, and rock ’n’ rRoll, performances including M People singer Heather Small, who joins Multi-Grammy-award-winning international DJ Lee Dagger of Bimbo Jones, Kristine W, the Queen of the 90s dance music, and pop, disco Grammy-nominated legend Maxine Nightingale. The Arenas lineup includes the all-female Black Sabbitch, and the high-energy ’80s rock show, That ‘80s Band, among others.
Other acts appearing during the 33rd annual Pride Festival will be New York City’s premier queer femme pop music duo Sateen along with the female pop band BETTY from The L-Word, dance diva Pepper MaShay, Ayline Artin, Torrey Mercer, Los Angeles-based comedian Jessica Inserra and London based Lucy Whittaker all perform on the new Pride Stage on Palm Canyon Drive at Amado presented by Effen Vodka.
Enjoy live performances by Josh Zuckerman, MARY, pop singers Tara Macri and Isabelle, Ted Fox with Joe Musser and the Roadhouse Rebels, Dj Aaron C, Luka and closing headliner OneUP Duo – LGBTQ “Finalist’s” from NBC’s The Voice in 2018.
Heather Small appears at the Arenas District Merchants Association stage during Pride weekend.
ADA VOX pop singer, drag queen & top 8 “finalist” from American Idol in 2018 returns to the desert to anchor the free Friday night Palm Canyon Street Party with Prince Poppycock – Fan favorite from America’s Got Talent. The party includes special performances from LA’s Z LaLa and the acoustic duo of James Sings…Olivia.
Three days of dancing in the street will take place at the intersection of Tahquitz and Palm Canyon Drive. The new KGAY “Pride of the Valley” stage presented by Gay Desert Guide will host DJs all weekend. Recording Artist DJ Kidd Madonny, Drew G, Ray Rhodes, Paul Cowling, Ryan Skyy, Vaughn Avakian, and Eric Ornelas will feature their signature dance mixes.
The festival will showcase emcees Bella da Ball and Alexander Rodriquez and feature special performances that include the fresh drag show Now Serving the Chilldren featuring Ongina, the flamboyant and fabulous ladies of Risqué, Happyforyou, Djs Jeffree, LA-based Autumn Leilani, Peter Barona, Michael mAr, Probe 7, as well as Krave and Culture’s fashion show.
And there’s more. The US Bank stage at Palm Canyon and Belardo features many entertainers who volunteer their time and talent to give back to the community and support Pride in Palm Springs. On one stage alone, more than 50 local and breakthrough LGBTQ artists as well as some strong, talented, vocal allies, will perform during the festival. Look out for Keisha D, Cat Lyn Day as Marilyn, Palm Springs Gay Men’s Chorus, Modern Men, Marina Mac, Steven Michael Dance Machine, Steven Fales, and Drag Kings Jesse Jones and Johnny Gentleman, and many more.
Kristine W, the Queen of ’90s dance music, will entertain on the Arenas District Merchants Association stage.
Festival highlights include a Youth Zone, Children’s Garden, Senior Cool Zones, LGBTQ artists, multiple HIV testing sites, health resources, 200 back-to-back exhibitors, food and beverage stations. You can also take your photo with Diva, the 20-foot tall pink poodle.
“Community leaders and dedicated volunteers have worked hard to create the best Pride Festival ever and to welcome the largest gathering of LGBTQ+ individuals and allies at the city’s largest three-day event,” says Ron deHarte, president and CEO of Greater Palm Springs Pride. “The new event zone coupled with an unprecedented lineup of headliners who advocate for the LGBTQ community sets the tone for a Pride Festival that educates, inspires, and celebrates our diverse community.”
For more information, visit pspride.org.