TLC, Heather Small Highlight Pride Festival

TLC, Heather Small, Kristine W, Maxine Nightingale, and BETTY top the lineup of the 2019 Greater Palm Springs Pride Festival. The festival will take place Nov. 1-3 in downtown Palm Springs.

TLC, the four-time Grammy award-winning “best-selling American girl-group of all-time” will be featured in a 60-minute concert on Nov. 2, and lead nearly 100 other acts for the city’s annual Pride festivities. Formed in Atlanta, Georgia in 1990, the group quickly rose to fame earning four multi-platinum albums and four number-one singles: “Creep”; “Waterfalls,” one of pop history’s most prominent HIV/AIDS-awareness anthems; “No Scrubs”; and “Unpretty,” a body-positive message that has inspired self-confidence for a generation.

TLC sets the stage for an unprecedented and diverse group of LGBTQ+ and allied performers. Regardless of genre, this year’s performers will come together on the Festival’s four stages to embrace the theme, Millions of Moments of Pride.