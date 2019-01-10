Blue started collecting classic cars in 2006, learning from top collector Jim Patterson and eventually turned that passion into his own company, indiGO Classic Cars. In 2009, Blue was approached to purchase Porsche of North Houston in Texas.



“Porsche has always been one of the world’s greatest brands, so this was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up,” Blue said. “I was so excited to live my dream, I did not realize the guts it took to start a dealership group during the Great Recession.”



He added, “But the stars seemed to align. We had a terrific location and the fact that it was a single-point Porsche store gave me the opportunity to focus and learn the business. It allowed me to do everything right, from a customer service perspective, which was my number one goal.”



Today, Blue’s indiGO Auto Group represents 14n franchised dealerships in four markets, including Houston, St. Louis, Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs, California. In 2017, he formed a strategic alliance with Pon Holdings of the Netherlands, which has become the company’s largest investor.



“Porsche took a chance on me in 2010 with a store that had around 40 employees,” Blue said. “Today our business provides careers for almost 400 automotive professionals which supports their families. This energizes and motivates me with purpose. I look at where we are today after eight short years and it is an incredible blessing to see what we have accomplished.”



Blue’s success is matched by a strong commitment to giving back to his community. With the help of his leadership team, Blue established the annual indiGO Drive4Kids fundraiser in 2012, a community event that combines his love of sportscars with philanthropy. To date, the initiative has raised nearly $200,000 for children’s charities throughout Texas and California, the two states in which the event has taken place.

Blue has also supported the California Highway Patrol 11-99 Foundation (provides emergency benefits to the patrol’s employees and their families in times of crisis); Petersen Automotive Museum (Los Angeles, California); Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce; Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce; The Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center; The Bianca Rae Foundation; The Prostrate Cancer Foundation; St. John’s School and Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston. He is currently a member of the Young Presidents’ Organization and is chairman of the board of The indiGO Blue Family Foundation, which supports various initiatives.



While Blue has received numerous awards for his leadership, he is proud of being named one of the 100 Best Dealerships to Work For by Automotive News. “Knowing that our employees, in a confidential survey, would confirm that our dealerships exceed their expectations is a great accomplishment,” he said. “It acknowledges that our company mission is alive and well.”



