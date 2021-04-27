Clever Guy

What do you recall about growing up here?

I have a 10-year-old daughter and she drives me around in the golf cart while I play golf. That’s definitely what I remember doing at her age for my dad. Now, it’s come full circle.

What was it like posing nude for ESPN The Magazine in 2015?

I was a little nervous. When they asked me, I thought I had six months to prepare for it, but it was just three weeks away. I went on a diet of no carbs and did extra ab workouts to make sure I was happy with my rig.

Was it a closed set?

I thought it would just be a cameraman, lighting person, and make-up person. The night before, they sent the call sheet and there were 23 other people on it. There was a big audience, but it was pretty fun.