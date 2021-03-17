Labor of Love

Why include a mural as part of your exhibition?

I have shown my art in galleries on El Paseo for almost 30 years. The CODA Gallery offered me a very nice opportunity tp paint the mural. It will add some vitality, beauty, and positive vibes. The mural will also add a dose of color and energy to that street. I consider it an honor, so I’m really happy to do it.

• View the last outdoor mural Gray painted two years ago at the World Trade Center in New York City.

How does it change the dynamics of working on a wall versus your traditional medium?

It doesn’t change my dynamics at all other than it’s just another thing that I do. It fits well into the whole body of what I consistently do because I work in the same style. It is just a little larger and reaches more people visually. I will say the most difficult part of it is just the preparation to be able to pull it off. I liked the idea; it makes my work larger than what I can produce in a studio.

Love is a very important message. Last year was filled with so much divisiveness and violence. How did that impact your work?

It didn’t impact my work very much. I continued to keep my head down and just continued doing what I did. I just powered through it. Everybody was forced to do that