Jewelry designer Todd Reed made a personal appearance at Emerson & Farrar Fine Jewelers to kick off Modernism Week at their store in the heart of downtown Palm Springs.

Customers, collectors, friends, and family enjoyed interacting with Reed, seeing his latest designs, and learning about this inspiration. Drawn to the creative process at a young age, Reed is an innovator in jewelry design for using ethically-sourced raw diamonds and recycled metals to create one-of-a-kind pieces.

Based in Boulder, Colorado, the handcrafted collection integrates a sense of the natural world by using hand-texturing, raw stones, and 18K and 22K yellow gold, rose gold, silver, and palladium.

Timelessness, dedication to craftsmanship, and an old world shop ethos are at the heart of Emerson & Farrar Fine Jewelry. Theier desire to house and handcraft a unique and extraordinary collection gives them a distinct aesthetic that sets them apart from any other boutique jewelry experience.

Paul G. Emerson II and his four children operate the executive positions of the family business. Emerson & Farrar is renowned for being a family-owned and operated business that prides itself on providing things that last—unparalleled customer service and jewelry of the very highest quality.

Emerson & Farrar

125 S. Palm Canyon Drive

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-832-7246

www.emersonandfarrar.com



Photography by Loretta Vlach