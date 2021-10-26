When I was 18, the lunatic. And I now appreciate the sacrifices that he made. I mean, my dad had to eventually, when I was 10, marry the next door neighbor, because he couldn't date. Nobody was really looking for a guy with two kids. And she had two kids, the next door neighbor, and so then they had two more together. And so I mean, there are many moments where I think about him.

So you bring these stories into your act?

I do cover it. And I also have some fun stories from some of the movies that I've done, things that people might be aware of, at least the movie. And I have some intimate stories about the people I work with. A I do acknowledge my ex-wives. I used to say, after my third divorce, I started thinking, maybe it's me. I cover a lot of ground, because people know me from a lot of different things.

What do you take away from working on Roseanne?

I was blessed to be able to work on that show for six years. And write, act, produce, and hire people that I thought were good. I mean, people say, ‘What's Roseanne up to?’ I have no idea. I've seen her once in person, in all these years, and that was at her roast, when she asked me to do her roast. And I thought that went perfectly. And so I wanted to get out of there before it didn't go perfectly. People are always like, ‘Well, there's a fine line between love and hate.’ Yeah, I know that line. I have beared witness to that line.

So I'm sure you watched, Roseanne brought her show back and then she left the show and it came back as The Connors. When you were watching all that going on, what was your reaction?



Well, I reviewed the (second Roseanne) show for the Hollywood Reporter, the first episode of the show, but gave it a good review. I think you're always going to think it was better when you were there. The thing that people don't remember is, the show basically just fizzed out the first time. And John Goodman wasn't even on the show the last year. He quit. And so every show has their run. I like The Connors. I also was aware that Roseanne herself, was incredibly political. I mean, not just like, ‘Oh, I'm Democrat. I'm a Republican.’ And I was talking to my former stepdaughter the whole time that show was airing, and I said, ‘You got to get her (Roseanne) phone away from her, her tweeting." I mean, here's what I would've done. Besides grabbing it and throwing it in the river, I would've made sure there wasn't wifi. I would've really worked on that.

Because the thing I knew about her, was from 1988 on, she would try to quit the first show and it was my job to make sure she did it because, well, hundreds of million dollars, but also because she would be so hurt if she quit that show. I knew that at the other end of this tantrum she was having about not getting any respect, this and that... And as a good partner, you got to stay in there and make sure that your partner doesn't do something that hurts her. And I knew how much she loved the show. And even though she was mad a lot, she loved it.

You mentioned you were working in films. What can people expect to see you in?

Michael Madison and I went to Rome and did the holiday movie (Christmas Thieves, The Christmas Witch) that has animation. It's based on the books out of Italy, but we did it in English. And then I did a sequel of that, right away. I've filmed a movie down at Bombay Beach this summer (Naked Umbrella), which was so freaking hot. Palm Springs is nothing. And there's a movie called High Holiday coming out this fall with Cloris Leachman.

