Better Luck This Year

Flores loved sports. His favorite was basketball, but he starred in football at Sanger High School, where the field is now named in honor of him, and went from there to Fresno Junior College (now Fresno City College) and eventually to College of the Pacific in nearby Stockton. At COP, now University of the Pacific, he was a star quarterback.

By the summer of 1960, Flores had done some coaching at COP and worked toward advanced degrees. He was about to take a teaching job in Fresno when he was invited to try out for something called the Oakland Raiders of the newly formed American Football League. Eddie LeBaron, who preceded Flores as quarterback at COP, had recommended him. “I had never heard of the AFL,” Flores says. “I had no idea what they were talking about.”

Much to his mother’s chagrin, Flores gave it a shot. There were 11 quarterbacks when he showed up. The next day, there were six, and he quickly won the job, with Vito “Babe” Parilli as his backup.

So, it had begun. Flores was a Raider, and the long list of “firsts” and achievements have likely taken him to where he belongs: the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The list could fill a wall at Canton. He is:

• The first Hispanic starting quarterback in pro football.

• The fifth-leading passer in AFL history.

• One of only 20 players who competed in all 10 years of the AFL’s existence. Besides the Raiders, he played for the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

• The first minority coach to win a Super Bowl: He won two with the Raiders (at the end of the 1980 season when the team was in Oakland and the end of the 1983 season when it was in Los Angeles).

• One of only two people who have been a player, assistant coach, and head coach in a Super Bowl. Flores was with the Chiefs as a backup to Len Dawson in the 1970 Super Bowl and with the Raiders as an assistant under John Madden in addition to his two coaching titles. The other is Mike Ditka.