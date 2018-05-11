All of this will be showcased when Jones takes the stage at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on May 25 for a night that promises to shed light on the latter half of the singer’s career.

Enter 1994’s The Lead and How to Swing It. The ambitious, emotional, and vocally powerful album found Jones going from ’60s’ legend to culturally relevant icon. The endeavor birthed several revealing tracks, including “If I Only Knew,” “Show Me,” and a trippy redux of Yaz(oo)’s 1982 hit “Situation.” The album managed to pave a new path for Jones, making him a rare creative beast — a musical artist who began his profession during the rise of modern pop music and continued performing and recording ever since.

Additional album releases and tours followed The Lead and How to Swing It, the most significant of which were Praise & Blame (2010) and Spirit in the Room (2012), which paired Jones with producer/guitarist Ethan Johns and showcased Jones’ vocals stripped down and in collaboration with notable songwriters such as Richard Thompson, Leonard Cohen, Paul Simon and Paul McCartney.