Lights Up the Stage

Every one of us in our lifetime has had one of those, ‘Oh shit moments’ when something comes out of your mouth that you swore was your inside voice, and it wasn’t supposed to come out. And when I said, glaring into the TV, ‘That's what I want to do.’ I went, ‘Oh shit.’ And I turned to my mom and she smiled and she said, ‘Well, you better start practicing now.’ And we talked some more. And I said, ‘I’m going to meet him.’ And she said, ‘You know what, Tommi?’ She said, ‘I have no doubt you probably will.’

And you did meet him?

Well, my audition at Finocchio’s in San Francisco didn't go so great. Friends of mine said, ‘Come on, we’re going to go to dinner. It was 1980. I had just turned 21. We went to dinner at the Fairmont Hotel. They had a wonderful Tonga Room downstairs, and it used to be where they had their Olympic size swimming pool, which hadn’t been used in years, so they turned it into this big pool and it was decorated very tropical. And they had a live band that was on a raft that was pulled out across the pool.

After that show was over, we went upstairs and I was headed toward the door. They said, "Oh, no, no, we’re going to go see a show." They were walking in front of me, and I really couldn’t see the marquee of what it was. And then this very smartly dressed woman in a tuxedo came and sat at the piano, and there was a small band. And she did her little nod, and started playing. And they said, ‘Please welcome to the stage, our special guest this evening, Mr. Charles Pierce.’

Charles came out, did his show, and I was so blown away. And after the show was over, everybody was leaving and we were sitting there. ‘Are we leaving?’ And they said, ‘Just wait.’ And the waiter came over and said, ‘He's ready.’ They got up, and they said, ‘Come on.’ Well, ended up, they never told me that they were friends of Charles, and they took me backstage, and I got to meet him. So, he said, ‘Y’all come back tomorrow night, and stick around when the show's over. I got to get changed, tonight. I have plans, but tomorrow night I'm free.’ I went back the next night, and after the show I was invited to come to his hotel room, and sit and talk with him. And such a charming man. We became friends and developed a friendship. And at that time, I had an affinity for Mae West. And I was kind of doing imitations of her. And he started coaching me, and he called Mrs. Finocchio and said, ‘This kid's really got something. You need to give him a second chance.’ And I could hear over the phone. She goes, ‘Well, he ain't a dancer.’ And Charles said, ‘No, he's not.’ He said, ‘Eve, listen, this kid’s going to be a headliner. I see it.’ So, I went back, and did my audition, and I got the job.