Palm Springs Hooks a Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar, May 10, 2018

Site Staff Social Scene

Front row: Kathy Bates, Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce board members Nona Watson and Debby Alexander, Palm Springs City council member Lisa Middleton, Rose West, Tommy Bahama Executive Vice President/Restaurants Rob Goldberg, Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon, Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce board member Steve Henke, Angela Rafferty, and Erin Jay.
PHOTOGRAPHS BY SPENCER MALEY

The Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar opened its island paradise in downtown Palm Springs on May 10 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Part of the city’s Palm Canyon Drive downtown redevelopment project, the Tommy Bahama property consists of a restaurant (at which customers order at a counter and are then served at their table) and bar alongside a retail store.

Those in attendance included Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon, members of the Chamber of Commerce, and local business owners. Guests mingled, shopped, sipped on mimosas, and indulged in key lime parfaits made with organic ice cream from Strauss Family Creamery in Petaluma.

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar
111 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 150
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-778-0012
tommybahama.com/restaurants/palm-springs-marlin-bar