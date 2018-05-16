The Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar opened its island paradise in downtown Palm Springs on May 10 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Part of the city’s Palm Canyon Drive downtown redevelopment project, the Tommy Bahama property consists of a restaurant (at which customers order at a counter and are then served at their table) and bar alongside a retail store.

Those in attendance included Palm Springs Mayor Robert Moon, members of the Chamber of Commerce, and local business owners. Guests mingled, shopped, sipped on mimosas, and indulged in key lime parfaits made with organic ice cream from Strauss Family Creamery in Petaluma.

Tommy Bahama Marlin Bar

111 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Suite 150

Palm Springs, CA 92262

760-778-0012

tommybahama.com/restaurants/palm-springs-marlin-bar