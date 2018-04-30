Tommy Bahama

The retailer of all things tropical opens its second desert location May 8 in Palm Springs. The 7,200-square-foot retail and dining space includes California’s first Marlin Bar, a counter-service counterpart to the main restaurant with alfresco seating on an expansive patio. Dishes are guaranteed to arrive in eight minutes or less. A full bar includes nitro cocktails as well as organic soft-serve ice cream.

tommybahama.com

The Tropicale

Each year users of the online reservation service OpenTable vote for their favorite restaurants by category. In March, the company released its 2018 list of the “100 Best Restaurants in America for a Big Night Out,” selected from more than 12 million voter submissions. California claimed the highest number of winners, including downtown Palm Springs’ eclectic indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar The Tropicale.

thetropicale.com

Koffi

The independent coffeehouse opened its fourth location in April at Kaptur Plaza. Located about two-and-a-half blocks from the downtown strip, on Tahquitz Canyon Way, the new Koffi property is a Palm Springs Class 1 historic site designed by midcentury modern architect Hugh Kaptur (the mind behind Steve McQueen’s former Southridge estate). It is Koffi’s third location in Palm Springs; the Rancho Mirage storefront also houses its roasting facility.

kofficoffee.com