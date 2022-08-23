Top 10 Most Googled Cocktails This Summer

Over the past five years, cocktails have seen a surge of interest on Google, with people searching for details on how to mix their favorite drink at home. Research by The Mixer has discovered exactly which cocktails have had the highest search volumes this summer. The results are in; here are the top ten classic cocktails that are enjoying a brand-new moment in the limelight.

1. Aviation Cocktail

Clocking in at 33,100+ monthly searches, the Aviation Cocktail leads the way in the search engine results on Google. This pretty lilac drink has a lot of vintage flair, and combines the tantalizing flavors of gin and cherry with a captivating floral bouquet that is quite unlike anything else in the cocktail world.