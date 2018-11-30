When you need a dentist, you might ask a friend or colleague for a recommendation. But considering the importance of dental health to our overall well-being, we suggest looking for proof that the dentist you’re considering has a clean record and a good reputation.
As a service to our readers, Palm Springs Life partners with the organization topDentists to ask local dentists a simple question: “If you had a patient in need of a dentist, who would you recommend?”
Their responses help the researchers at topDentists to determine our region’s top performers. Researchers consider years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies, and — of course — physical results.
Voters evaluate dentists whose work they are familiar with. Once balloting ends, topDentists compiles and averages scores. Once decisions become final, researchers check the top-rated dentists with state dental boards to ensure they have an active license and are in good standing. Then, topDentists sends letters of congratulations to all the top-ranking practitioners.
Of course there are many fine dentists who are not included on this representative list. It is intended as a sampling of the great body of talent in the field of dentistry in California. A dentist’s inclusion on this list is based on the subjective judgments of his or her fellow dentists. While it is true that the lists may at times disproportionately reward visibility or popularity, topDentists is confident that its polling methodology largely corrects for any biases and that these lists continue to represent the most reliable, accurate, and useful directory of dentists available anywhere.
— The Editors
TOP DENTISTS 2018
Endodontics
—
Eddie H. Halasa
Rancho Mirage Endodontics
71780 San Jacinto Drive, Bldg. B-3
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-779-0350
ranchomirage endodontics.com
Gerald Lim
74120 El Paseo, Ste. 2
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5488
General Dentistry
—
Maria C. Aguilar
Mirage Lane Dentistry
42501 Rancho Mirage Lane
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-341-4515
miragelanedentistry.com
Alice G. Alatorre
82013 Dr. Carreon Blvd., Ste. D
Indio, CA 92201 760-775-0087
indiodentistoffice.com
Lilibeth L. Babao
73625 Highway 111, Ste. E
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-8114
drbabaodds.com
Bruce R. Baumann
Palm Desert Smiles
44239 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-3602
palmdesertsmiles.com
Nicholas S. Baumann
Palm Desert Smiles
44239 Monterey Ave.
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-3602
palmdesertsmiles.com
Jamie Carstairs
Eclipse Dentistry
44025 Jefferson St., Ste. 105
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-989-4340
eclipsedentistry.com
Gerald E. Chang
140 N. Luring Drive, Ste. B
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-778-2777
gchangdds.com
Rene Y. Dell’Acqua
Dell’Acqua Dental Studio
74133 El Paseo, Ste. D
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-8056
thevalleysdentist.com
Ayman K. Elraheb
Precision Dentistry
68860 Ramon Road
Cathedral City, CA 92234
760-324-1618
myprecisiondentist.com
Steven R. Frimtzis
37017 Cook St., Ste. 102
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-345-6633
palmdesertlaser xdentistry.com
Mercedes J. Herrera
Indio Dental Office
80545 Highway 111, Ste. 3
Indio, CA 92201
760-342-9938
indiodentaloffice.com
Kenneth E. Hodgkins
Desert Dental Specialty Group
72415 Parkview Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialty group.com
Glenn A. Huddleston
73121 Fred Waring Drive, Ste. 102
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-6273
Carolyn Izu
Desert Dental Excellence
74303 Highway 111, Ste. 2-A
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-0888
desertdentalexcellence.com
Aaron Kelsey
Bliss Dentistry
46660 Washington St., Ste. 10
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-777-9127
bliss-dentistry.com
Dong J. Kim
Pure Dental
69420 Ramon Road
Cathedral City, CA 92234
760-202-1171
puredentalca.com
Craig D. Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1138
lakedentalpalmsprings.com
J. Steven Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1138
lakedentalpalmsprings.com
James A. Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1138
lakedentalpalmsprings.com
Robert M. Lake
Lake Dental
345 Tachevah Drive, Ste. 1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1138
lakedentalpalmsprings.com
Takbiu Lo
34400 Date Palm Drive, Ste. H
Cathedral City, CA 92234
760-770-8009
drlodds.webs.com
Michael W. Long
Plaza Dental Group
78461 Highway 111
La Quinta, CA 92253
760-564-5455
plazadentalgroup.biz
Mark A. Mobley
41592 Indian Trail, Ste. A
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-341-1459
markmobleydds.com
Duane T. Nishikubo
44227 Monterey Ave., Ste. 1
Palm Desert, CA 92261
760-341-8414
Samir Rizvanbegovic
Town Center Dentistry
44421 Town Center Way, Ste. C
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-776-1646
palmdesertdds.com
Sheila M. Sales-Mercado
Affinity Dentistry
440 S. El Cielo Road, Ste. 4
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-8700
thepalmspringsdentist.com
Michael D. Seto
73151 Fred Waring Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-837-0222
J. Scott Shepherd
Palm Springs Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
2150 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 2
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-1003
psdentist.com
Robert L. Strain
Studio Dentistry
71703 Highway 111, Ste. 2-B
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-568-9494
studio-dentistry.com
Ramon R. Sumabat
285 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Ste. D-7
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-2780
Fadi Bitar
1111 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 210
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1125
oral and maxillofacial surgery
Robert L. Bass
Desert Oral Surgery
72780 El Paseo, Ste. E-1
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-346-7431
desertoralsurgery.com
Stephen L.
Kreizenbeck
Mirage Center Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
39935 Vista Del Sol, Ste. 102
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-779-9989
miragecenter.com
Marc P. Salomone
Desert Oral Surgery
1900 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. A-1
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-327-1509
desertoralsurgery.com
Peter M. Scheer
Desert Maxillofacial Center
39935 Vista Del Sol, Ste. 100
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-837-1515
desertmaxillofacial.com
Monroe Sternlieb
Mountain View Oral Surgery
69846 Highway 111, Ste. A
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-770-1570
orthodontics
Lawrence M.
Moranda
Schantz & Moranda Orthodontic Care
44651 Village Court, Ste. 150
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5987
desertbraces.com
Minakshi Narula
Center for Orthodontics
71949 Highway 111, Ste. 200
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-340-2026
centerfororthodontics.com
William H. Shibata
34400 Date Palm Drive, Ste. E
Cathedral City, CA 92234
760-328-1400
pediatric dentistry
Lauren L. Gutenberg
The Pediatric Dentists
490 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. C-101
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7621
thepediatricdentists.com
Steven J. Niethamer
The Pediatric Dentists
490 S. Farrell Drive, Ste. C-101
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-320-7621
thepediatricdentists.com
Gary U. Okamoto
Desert Pediatric Dentistry
77564 Country Club Drive, Ste. 190-A
Palm Desert, CA 92211
760-360-0622
desertpediatricdentistry.com
periodontics
David A. Corradi
Desert Dental Specialty Group
72415 Park View Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialty group.com
Eric G. Driver
Periodontics of the Desert
44550 Village Court, Ste. 102
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-4410
perioofthedesert.com
Ellie Kheirkhahi-Love
Advanced Periodontics Implant Center
72780 Country Club Drive, Ste. D-402
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-836-1809
drellielove.com
Rodrigo A. Lagos
Lagos Periodontics & Dental Implants
36945 Cook St., Ste. 101
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-3421
palmdesertperiodontist.com
Peter S. Warshawsky
Periodontics of the Desert
44550 Village Court, Ste. 102
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-674-4410
perioofthedesert.com
Klaus M. Yi
Desert Dental Implant Center
34530 Bob Hope Drive, Ste. B
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-324-2939
desertperio.com
prosthodontics
Joshua W. Cartter
Desert Dental Specialty Group
72415 Parkview Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialty group.com
Rainer H. Bergmann
Desert Dental Excellence
74303 Highway 111, Ste. 2-A
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-340-0888
desertdentalexcellence.com
Richard A. Bullock
Implants Guru
72027 Desert Drive
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-848-4486
implantsguru.dentist
Craig W. Conrow
Palm Desert Dentist
73993 Highway 111,
Ste. 200
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-389-5323
palmdesertdentist.com
Christian J. Luzar
41750 Rancho Las Palmas, Ste. E-1
Rancho Mirage, CA 92270
760-674-8881
drluzar.com
Robert R.
McLachlan, Sr.
Desert Dental Specialty Group
72415 Parkview Drive
Palm Desert, CA 92260
760-568-5928
desertdentalspecialty group.com
Jeffrey F. Tom
Palm Springs Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
2150 Tahquitz Canyon Way, Ste. 2
Palm Springs, CA 92262
760-416-1003
psdentist.com
DISCLAIMER: This list is excerpted from the 2018 topDentists™ list, a database that includes listings for more than 60 dentists and specialists in the Palm Springs area. The Palm Springs list is based on hundreds of detailed evaluations of dentists and professionals by their peers. The complete database is available at usatopdentists.com. For more information call 706-364-0853; write PO Box 970, Augusta, GA 30903; or email info@usatopdentists.com.