When you need a dentist, you might ask a friend or colleague for a recommendation. But considering the importance of dental health to our overall well-being, we suggest looking for proof that the dentist you’re considering has a clean record and a good reputation.

As a service to our readers, Palm Springs Life partners with the organization topDentists to ask local dentists a simple question: “If you had a patient in need of a dentist, who would you recommend?”

Their responses help the researchers at topDentists to determine our region’s top performers. Researchers consider years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies, and — of course — physical results.

Voters evaluate dentists whose work they are familiar with. Once balloting ends, topDentists compiles and averages scores. Once decisions become final, researchers check the top-rated dentists with state dental boards to ensure they have an active license and are in good standing. Then, topDentists sends letters of congratulations to all the top-ranking practitioners.

Of course there are many fine dentists who are not included on this representative list. It is intended as a sampling of the great body of talent in the field of dentistry in California. A dentist’s inclusion on this list is based on the subjective judgments of his or her fellow dentists. While it is true that the lists may at times disproportionately reward visibility or popularity, topDentists is confident that its polling methodology largely corrects for any biases and that these lists continue to represent the most reliable, accurate, and useful directory of dentists available anywhere.

— The Editors