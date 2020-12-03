“If you had a patient in need of a dentist, to which dentist would you refer them?”

This is the question Palm Springs Life asks every year of thousands of dentists to determine who should appear on the list of top dentists. Dentists and specialists were asked to evaluate their peers, taking into consideration their years of experience, continuing education, manner with patients, use of new techniques and technologies, and, of course, physical results.

The nomination pool consists of dentists listed with the American Dental Association and local dental societies, thus allowing virtually every dentist the opportunity to participate. Dentists also have the opportunity to nominate other dentists they feel should be included. Respondents are asked to put aside any personal bias or political motivations and use their knowledge of their peers’ work during the evaluation.

Past awards a dentist has received and status in dental academies can factor into the selection.

Next, the editors check selected dentists with state dental boards for disciplinary actions to make sure they have an active license and are in good standing.

Of course, there are many fine dentists who are not included in this representative list. It is intended as a sampling of the great body of talent in the field of dentistry in the Coachella Valley. A dentist’s inclusion on the list is based on the subjective judgments of his or her fellow dentists. While it is true the lists may at times disproportionately reward visibility or popularity, Palm Springs Life remains confident this is the most reliable, accurate, and useful list of dentists available.

To nominate a dentist, email editor@palmspringslife.com and include “Top Dentists nomination” in the subject line.

